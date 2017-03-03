UK’s Boom Williams solid, WKU’s Forrest Lamp stellar at NFL combine

Kentucky running back Boom Williams and Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp turned in solid performances at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Friday.
UK offensive lineman Jon Toth’s numbers weren’t as impressive, but he and Williams will get another NFL audition at Kentucky’s Pro Day next Wednesday.
Williams’ 40-yard dash time was initially listed at 4.44, which would have been fourth among running backs. That was later adjusted to 4.51, which placed him 10th. His vertical jump (36 inches) ranked sixth at his position, and his broad jump (121 inches) ranked eighth.
Williams’ strengths, according to his NFL.com draft profile, is that he “sports tremendous burst to the edge. Has the acceleration ability to run with extended patience on outside zone plays. Heels barely touch the ground during his runs and he has lateral agility to make wide cuts to avoid tacklers.”
However, the report also says that, at 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds, he’s “undersized for anything other than a change-of-pace role.”
Boom Williams...Faster than you... pic.twitter.com/jqvG6UBUMA— Barstool UK (@BarstoolUK) March 3, 2017
Lamp ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time among linemen at 5.00 seconds. Toth was 35th at 5.51.
Lamp has a chance to be a first-round pick, and his effort Friday only helped his cause.
“Everything about this guy screams, ‘I’ve got it. I’m gonna start day one and help a team,’” NFL analyst Mike Mayock said on Friday. “He’s crossing off every single box and trust me, the teams around the league are very aware of him. The more I see him — I love his tape, especially against Alabama — the more I’ve seen this kid and how he responded at the Senior Bowl and then here, I think he’s going to be a first-round draft pick.”
RUN, FORREST, RUN!@flamp76 (OL - @wkufootball) runs a 4.99u 40-yard dash! #NFLCombine https://t.co/1d2j48hKu2— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2017
Other highlights for Lamp came in bench press (second with 34), third in the broad jump (111 inches), fifth in the cone drill (7.55 seconds) and seventh in the 20-yard shuttle (4.62 seconds).
CBS Sports’ Will Brinson included Lamp among his combine winners on Friday.
“The big man out of Western Kentucky flashed his strength and nearly led all linemen in bench reps with 34. He also ran a 5-second flat 40, which is an impressive number,” Brinson said. “There’s a dearth of protection for NFL clubs these days, and Lamp should cash in. It’s hard to imagine him falling out of the first round at this point.”
Toth tied for 30th in the bench press (21 reps) and was 20th in the 20-yard shuttle at 4.84 seconds.
While his numbers Friday weren’t stellar, his NFL.com draft profile offers an encouraging report for the 6-foot-5, 308-pounder.
“He’s not the best athlete at the position but his size, arm length, strength and consistency should outweigh that on the next level,” analyst Lance Zierlein said. “Toth has the traits and ability to be an eventual starter in the NFL.”
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
Comments