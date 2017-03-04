Tyler Ulis sets another career high in Suns’ win against Thunder

Former University of Kentucky star Tyler Ulis scored a career-high 14 points and was one short of another with seven assists in the Phoenix Suns’ 118-111 defeat of the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.
The rookie was 6-for-9 from the field and 2-for-2 at the free-throw line. He also had four rebounds and three steals.
Fellow former Wildcats Eric Bledsoe (18 points and five assists) and Devin Booker (17 points and seven rebounds) also contributed to the Suns’ victory while Enes Kanter had 11 points and five rebounds for the Thunder.
“Our bench has been playing phenomenal these past couple games,” Eric Bledsoe said, according to a report on the Suns’ website. “Tyler, he’s the anchor. He’s the point guard off the bench. We were down, they came in and changed the whole game around for us.”
Ulis set another career best when he had eight assists on Thursday night during a 120-113 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. He also had eight points and two steals in that game.
Ulis has averaged 10.3 points, 7.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 20.3 minutes in his last three games.
“Our young guys are coming out there fighting every time,” head coach Earl Watson told ArizonaSports.com. “They have to have an edge. I think it changed the game.”
