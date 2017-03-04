Ex-Cats

March 4, 2017 1:28 PM

Terrence Jones signs with Milwaukee Bucks for rest of season

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Saturday that the team has signed former University of Kentucky star Terrence Jones for the rest of the season.

Jones started the season with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds in 51 games. He was waived shortly after the team traded for fellow former Wildcat DeMarcus Cousins.

The 25-year old Jones, who will wear No. 6 for the Bucks, has averaged 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in five NBA seasons. The other four were spent with the Houston Rockets.

In a related move, Axel Toupane was released from his 10-day contract.

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

Related content

Ex-Cats

Suggested for you

Comments

Sports Videos