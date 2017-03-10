‘Sky’s the limit’ for Skal, Murray impresses, plus ex-Cats stats

DeMarcus Cousins’ stunning All-Star break trade to the New Orleans Pelicans has given the Sacramento Kings a chance to better evaluate what they have in another former University of Kentucky star, rookie Skal Labissiere.
And he has certainly been taking advantage of the opportunity.
Labissiere has averaged 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds and shot 59.1 percent from the field in 14.6 minutes in seven games since Cousins and the Kings parted ways.
That includes scoring a career-high 15 points with six rebounds in 15 minutes in the Kings’ most recent game, a 114-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
“Sky’s the limit for him,” teammate Tyreke Evans told CSN Bay Area about Labissiere. “He’s young, talented, athletic. He can do a lot, he just has to keep working and get better.”
Labissiere has scored in double figures in four of the seven games since the break. He also posted a career-high 13 rebounds with eight points in a 99-85 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 25.
“I’m impressed with Skal,” teammate Darren Collison said. “It seems like his continuing improvement keeps growing and that’s what you want.”
More minutes for Murray
Jamal Murray, another rookie out of Kentucky, is also making progress as the NBA playoffs approach.
The Denver Nuggets guard had 17 points, five assists and one turnover in 24 minutes in the team’s 123-113 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
“I thought his second half was one of the best halves he’s played of the year,” Coach Michael Malone told Nuggets.com. “He was aggressive, made plays for his teammates. And I thought he competed against one of the top point guards in the NBA (in John Wall).”
All 17 of Murray’s points, including three three-pointers, and four of his assists came in the second half.
“With 18 games to go, I want to find more and more ways to put him out there,” Malone said. “It’s important for his development and maturation. And it’s only going to speed up his development as a player. … He’s definitely getting better and he’s understanding what is required of him to run his team.”
Three of league’s top 5 rookies?
CBS Sports’ James Herbert updated his NBA rookie power rankings on Thursday, and three of the top five players starred at Kentucky.
Labissiere and the Phoenix Suns’ Tyler Ulis, who has four or more assists in eight of his last nine games, were unranked the previous week.
The Philadephia 76ers’ Dario Saric and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon topped the rankings, with Ulis, Murray and Labissiere following.
“I love his knack for making off-balance shots and his ability to get wherever he wants on the floor,” Herbert said of Ulis.
He said Murray “is a dark-horse choice for (Rookie of the Year) because he could go on a scoring binge in the final few weeks and it wouldn’t surprise anybody.”
“It’s a little frustrating that Sacramento didn’t give Skal Labissiere any real minutes earlier on in the season,” Herbert said. “The best part about the post-DeMarcus Cousins Kings is seeing him and Willie Cauley-Stein show what they can do,” he said.
NBA statistics
Statistics (through March 9) for the 24 former Cats playing in the NBA:
Player
Team
G
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
Blk
PER
Suns
64
33.0
21.2
4.9
6.3
1.4
0.5
21.11
Suns
64
34.5
20.8
3.0
3.2
0.8
0.3
13.84
Kings
57
15.2
6.6
3.1
0.6
0.6
0.5
15.50
Pelicans
62
34.4
27.1
10.9
4.7
1.4
1.3
26.10
Pelicans
61
36.1
27.8
11.6
2.2
1.2
2.3
27.20
Grizzlies
58
20.8
6.0
1.8
2.8
0.8
0.3
8.87
Bucks
51
24.8
11.5
5.9
1.2
0.8
1.0
16.34
Thunder
55
21.7
14.3
6.9
1.0
0.4
0.6
23.85
Hornets
63
29.4
8.9
7.6
1.4
1.0
1.0
13.73
Suns
54
21.1
11.0
2.2
2.4
0.5
0.1
12.60
Kings
15
10.3
5.3
3.4
0.3
0.3
0.2
20.67
Cavaliers
49
13.9
2.8
1.7
1.0
0.8
0.3
7.65
Jazz
61
17.8
6.8
3.5
1.1
0.4
0.3
10.52
Magic
24
21.7
8.9
2.3
1.5
1.2
0.1
13.54
Nuggets
64
20.2
9.0
2.5
1.9
0.5
0.3
11.25
Mavericks
35
20.3
9.1
5.6
1.0
1.3
1.0
21.06
Raptors
47
26.3
7.0
5.0
1.3
0.7
0.4
10.20
Lakers
57
28.6
12.8
8.6
3.8
0.8
0.4
15.96
Bulls
54
26.1
6.9
5.0
6.5
1.4
0.2
12.26
Timberwolves
63
36.7
24.1
12.3
2.9
0.7
1.4
25.11
Suns
44
11.0
4.2
2.0
0.8
0.7
0.0
12.31
Wizards
61
36.7
22.8
4.5
10.8
2.0
0.6
22.87
Rockets
9
3.2
1.1
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.1
4.48
Celtics
25
8.0
2.6
1.0
0.2
0.3
0.0
10.36
D-League statistics
Statistics (through March 9) for the seven former Cats playing full-time in the NBA D-League:
Player
Team
G
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
Blk
Greensboro Swarm
32
32.7
17.1
5.3
2.2
1.2
0.3
Grand Rapids Drive
40
21.2
6.7
4.0
1.0
0.7
0.4
Delaware 87ers
31
32.8
17.9
4.6
2.8
1.5
0.3
Oklahoma City Blue
42
29.4
18.3
8.1
2.4
1.0
1.4
Westchester Knicks
33
27.1
11.2
3.1
1.4
0.9
0.1
Fort Wayne Mad Ants
36
30.4
18.7
7.2
1.4
0.8
1.6
Fort Wayne Mad Ants
1
15.6
5.0
2.0
5.0
1.0
0.0
