March 10, 2017 9:47 AM

‘Sky’s the limit’ for Skal, Murray impresses, plus ex-Cats stats

By Dennis Varney

DeMarcus Cousins’ stunning All-Star break trade to the New Orleans Pelicans has given the Sacramento Kings a chance to better evaluate what they have in another former University of Kentucky star, rookie Skal Labissiere.

And he has certainly been taking advantage of the opportunity.

Labissiere has averaged 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds and shot 59.1 percent from the field in 14.6 minutes in seven games since Cousins and the Kings parted ways.

That includes scoring a career-high 15 points with six rebounds in 15 minutes in the Kings’ most recent game, a 114-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

“Sky’s the limit for him,” teammate Tyreke Evans told CSN Bay Area about Labissiere. “He’s young, talented, athletic. He can do a lot, he just has to keep working and get better.”

Labissiere has scored in double figures in four of the seven games since the break. He also posted a career-high 13 rebounds with eight points in a 99-85 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 25.

“I’m impressed with Skal,” teammate Darren Collison said. “It seems like his continuing improvement keeps growing and that’s what you want.”

More minutes for Murray

Jamal Murray, another rookie out of Kentucky, is also making progress as the NBA playoffs approach.

The Denver Nuggets guard had 17 points, five assists and one turnover in 24 minutes in the team’s 123-113 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

“I thought his second half was one of the best halves he’s played of the year,” Coach Michael Malone told Nuggets.com. “He was aggressive, made plays for his teammates. And I thought he competed against one of the top point guards in the NBA (in John Wall).”

All 17 of Murray’s points, including three three-pointers, and four of his assists came in the second half.

“With 18 games to go, I want to find more and more ways to put him out there,” Malone said. “It’s important for his development and maturation. And it’s only going to speed up his development as a player. … He’s definitely getting better and he’s understanding what is required of him to run his team.”

Three of league’s top 5 rookies?

CBS Sports’ James Herbert updated his NBA rookie power rankings on Thursday, and three of the top five players starred at Kentucky.

Labissiere and the Phoenix Suns’ Tyler Ulis, who has four or more assists in eight of his last nine games, were unranked the previous week.

The Philadephia 76ers’ Dario Saric and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon topped the rankings, with Ulis, Murray and Labissiere following.

“I love his knack for making off-balance shots and his ability to get wherever he wants on the floor,” Herbert said of Ulis.

He said Murray “is a dark-horse choice for (Rookie of the Year) because he could go on a scoring binge in the final few weeks and it wouldn’t surprise anybody.”

“It’s a little frustrating that Sacramento didn’t give Skal Labissiere any real minutes earlier on in the season,” Herbert said. “The best part about the post-DeMarcus Cousins Kings is seeing him and Willie Cauley-Stein show what they can do,” he said.

NBA statistics

Statistics (through March 9) for the 24 former Cats playing in the NBA:

Player

Team

G

Min

Pts

Reb

Ast

Stl

Blk

PER

Eric Bledsoe

Suns

64

33.0

21.2

4.9

6.3

1.4

0.5

21.11

Devin Booker

Suns

64

34.5

20.8

3.0

3.2

0.8

0.3

13.84

Willie Cauley-Stein

Kings

57

15.2

6.6

3.1

0.6

0.6

0.5

15.50

DeMarcus Cousins

Pelicans

62

34.4

27.1

10.9

4.7

1.4

1.3

26.10

Anthony Davis

Pelicans

61

36.1

27.8

11.6

2.2

1.2

2.3

27.20

Andrew Harrison

Grizzlies

58

20.8

6.0

1.8

2.8

0.8

0.3

8.87

Terrence Jones

Bucks

51

24.8

11.5

5.9

1.2

0.8

1.0

16.34

Enes Kanter

Thunder

55

21.7

14.3

6.9

1.0

0.4

0.6

23.85

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Hornets

63

29.4

8.9

7.6

1.4

1.0

1.0

13.73

Brandon Knight

Suns

54

21.1

11.0

2.2

2.4

0.5

0.1

12.60

Skal Labissiere

Kings

15

10.3

5.3

3.4

0.3

0.3

0.2

20.67

DeAndre Liggins

Cavaliers

49

13.9

2.8

1.7

1.0

0.8

0.3

7.65

Trey Lyles

Jazz

61

17.8

6.8

3.5

1.1

0.4

0.3

10.52

Jodie Meeks

Magic

24

21.7

8.9

2.3

1.5

1.2

0.1

13.54

Jamal Murray

Nuggets

64

20.2

9.0

2.5

1.9

0.5

0.3

11.25

Nerlens Noel

Mavericks

35

20.3

9.1

5.6

1.0

1.3

1.0

21.06

Patrick Patterson

Raptors

47

26.3

7.0

5.0

1.3

0.7

0.4

10.20

Julius Randle

Lakers

57

28.6

12.8

8.6

3.8

0.8

0.4

15.96

Rajon Rondo

Bulls

54

26.1

6.9

5.0

6.5

1.4

0.2

12.26

Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves

63

36.7

24.1

12.3

2.9

0.7

1.4

25.11

Tyler Ulis

Suns

44

11.0

4.2

2.0

0.8

0.7

0.0

12.31

John Wall

Wizards

61

36.7

22.8

4.5

10.8

2.0

0.6

22.87

Kyle Wiltjer

Rockets

9

3.2

1.1

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.1

4.48

James Young

Celtics

25

8.0

2.6

1.0

0.2

0.3

0.0

10.36

D-League statistics

Statistics (through March 9) for the seven former Cats playing full-time in the NBA D-League:

Player

Team

G

Min

Pts

Reb

Ast

Stl

Blk

Archie Goodwin

Greensboro Swarm

32

32.7

17.1

5.3

2.2

1.2

0.3

Ramon Harris

Grand Rapids Drive

40

21.2

6.7

4.0

1.0

0.7

0.4

Aaron Harrison

Delaware 87ers

31

32.8

17.9

4.6

2.8

1.5

0.3

Dakari Johnson

Oklahoma City Blue

42

29.4

18.3

8.1

2.4

1.0

1.4

Doron Lamb

Westchester Knicks

33

27.1

11.2

3.1

1.4

0.9

0.1

Alex Poythress

Fort Wayne Mad Ants

36

30.4

18.7

7.2

1.4

0.8

1.6

Marquis Teague

Fort Wayne Mad Ants

1

15.6

5.0

2.0

5.0

1.0

0.0

