Brandon Knight: Not playing ‘difficult,’ but ‘I’m blessed’; plus ex-Cats stats

Former University of Kentucky star Tyler Ulis has four or more assists in eight straight games for the Phoenix Suns.
While the rookie point guard’s reent statistics — 10.3 points and 5.7 assists in March — are eye-opening, so is the 10-game stretch of DNPs for another former Wildcat.
Brandon Knight hasn’t played for the Suns since scoring 11 points with four assists in 21 minutes of a 137-101 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 15.
The 25-year-old Knight told the Arizona Republic that it hasn’t been easy not playing, but he’s handling it the best way he knows how.
“Just being myself,” he said in a report on March 11. “Trusting the type of person that I am and knowing that I always try to do things the right way. This season’s been a little different, a little difficult. An adjustment. I’m trying to do things the right way. Whether I’m playing 30 minutes, 35 minutes, 15 minutes, 10 minutes or not playing at all, I’m going to continue to be the hardest worker.”
Watson has been upfront about Knight’s benching, saying after the All-Star break that the Suns need time to evaluate what they have in Ulis, a second-round draft pick.
“We truly have to see if Tyler Ulis can be a dominant ball-handler in the second unit,” Watson told ArizonaSports.com. “To play Brandon Knight with Tyler right now makes no sense because Tyler will sometimes, if not half of the time, will end up being off of the ball. We need to see if Tyler can be that guy.”
Knight told the Arizona Republic that he’ll continue to practice hard and that his confidence remains strong.
“I’ll cheer the guys on and continue to just control what I can control, be positive, be happy,” Knight said. “I’m blessed to be in this situation as it is. A lot of people can’t be here or even fathom to be here, so as long as I just continue to work hard, those things will take care of themselves.”
As usual, Brandon Knight last off the court at Suns morning shoot around. Phoenix at Dallas tonight. pic.twitter.com/Pa1BaogpAz— Doug Haller (@DougHaller) March 11, 2017
Skal-WCS combo works for Kings
Former UK stars Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labisierre were in the starting lineup together for the first time Monday night, and the Sacramento Kings defeated the Orlando Magic 120-115.
Cauley-Stein scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 36 minutes while Labissiere had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots in 20 minutes.
Kings Coach Dave Joerger told The Sacramento Bee that he expects to use the combo of big men more down the stretch.
“We want to see them play together,” he said. “That’s one of the five or six things that I want to see (to evaluate). If we just start with them together, sometimes it’s easier for them to start finding a rhythm together and start working together. … They’re learning. They’re getting better. It’s part of the process of young guys.”
"I think we have a great future here with our fanbase and this new era...I'm excited about it." - @OneBigHaitian pic.twitter.com/10l7Lms7IP— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 14, 2017
Skal Labissiere (@OneBigHaitian) is just 20 years old. He's been thriving since his minutes increased after the DeMarcus Cousins trade. pic.twitter.com/G3dH6oA3U8— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 14, 2017
NBA statistics
Statistics (through March 14) for the 24 former Cats playing in the NBA:
Player
Team
G
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
Blk
PER
Suns
66
33.0
21.1
4.8
6.3
1.4
0.5
20.77
Suns
66
34.6
21.1
3.1
3.2
0.8
0.3
14.25
Kings
60
16.3
7.1
3.4
0.8
0.6
0.5
15.41
Pelicans
64
34.1
26.8
10.8
4.7
1.4
1.3
25.69
Pelicans
63
36.1
27.9
11.8
2.2
1.2
2.3
27.48
Grizzlies
60
20.7
6.0
1.8
2.8
0.8
0.3
8.87
Bucks
52
24.3
11.2
5.8
1.1
0.8
1.0
16.33
Thunder
57
21.6
14.4
6.9
1.1
0.4
0.6
24.11
Hornets
66
29.5
9.0
7.5
1.4
1.0
1.0
13.90
Suns
54
21.1
11.0
2.2
2.4
0.5
0.1
12.61
Kings
18
11.6
5.8
3.8
0.3
0.3
0.4
19.22
Cavaliers
51
13.5
2.7
1.7
1.0
0.8
0.3
7.73
Jazz
62
17.9
6.9
3.6
1.1
0.4
0.3
10.47
Magic
24
21.7
8.9
2.3
1.5
1.2
0.1
13.53
Nuggets
67
20.3
9.3
2.5
1.8
0.5
0.3
11.80
Mavericks
35
20.3
9.1
5.6
1.0
1.3
1.0
21.02
Raptors
50
25.8
6.9
5.0
1.2
0.6
0.4
10.45
Lakers
59
28.7
12.9
8.6
3.7
0.7
0.5
15.87
Bulls
57
26.0
7.1
5.0
6.4
1.4
0.2
12.56
Timberwolves
66
36.7
24.5
12.3
2.8
0.7
1.4
25.45
Suns
46
11.5
4.4
0.9
2.2
0.7
0.1
12.84
Wizards
64
36.8
23.1
4.4
10.7
2.0
0.6
22.92
Rockets
10
3.1
1.1
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.1
2.91
Celtics
25
8.0
2.6
1.0
0.2
0.3
0.0
10.37
D-League statistics
Statistics (through March 14) for the seven former Cats playing full-time in the NBA D-League:
Player
Team
G
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
Blk
Greensboro Swarm
34
32.7
17.0
5.2
2.3
1.2
0.3
Grand Rapids Drive
42
21.7
7.0
4.1
1.0
0.7
0.4
Delaware 87ers
32
32.9
18.0
4.6
2.8
1.5
0.3
Oklahoma City Blue
42
29.4
18.3
8.1
2.4
1.0
1.4
Westchester Knicks
22
27.4
11.1
3.2
1.5
0.9
0.1
Fort Wayne Mad Ants
39
30.5
18.8
7.2
1.5
0.7
1.5
Fort Wayne Mad Ants
4
25.3
14.3
2.0
4.5
0.5
0.3
