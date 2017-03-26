Ex-Cats

March 26, 2017 6:42 PM

Willie Cauley-Stein’s game-winner caps Kings’ rally from 18 down

By TIM LIOTTA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Former University of Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein made a follow shot with 1.8 seconds left and the Sacramento Kings rallied from an 18-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 98-97 on Sunday.

Down 85-67 early in the fourth, the Kings rallied while Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan were resting. Buddy Hield hit three three-pointers in the final minutes, pulling the Kings to 96-93 with 2:10 to play.

Griffin made one of two free throws with 1:57 left before the Kings cut it to 97-96 on Langston Galloway’s 3-pointer with 1:23 to play.

After Jamal Crawford missed a three-pointer, Cauley-Stein finished off a fast break with the deciding basket.

Darren Collison led the Kings with 19 points, while Hield added 15 as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak and won for only the third time in 15 games.

Cauley-Stein finished with eight points, 14 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Skal Labissiere had two points, four rebounds and an assist.

MORE TO COME.

