Former UK standout Allen Edwards guides Wyoming to CBI title

Former University of Kentucky standout Allen Edwards, a first-year head coach, led Wyoming to the College Basketball Invitational championship on Friday night in Laramie, Wyo.
The Cowboys (23-15) defeated Coastal Carolina (20-19) 83-59 to win the best-of-three series 2-1. Hayden Dalton hit five threes and scored 19 points for Wyoming.
The Chanticleers had won the finals opener 91-81 on Monday before Wyoming evened the series up with an 81-57 rout on Wednesday.
Wyoming’s first three victories in the tournament were close — 91-81 over Eastern Washington, 72-61 against Missouri-Kansas City and 74-68 over Utah Valley.
Edwards spent the previous five seasons as an assistant for the Wyoming before taking over the program last March. He has also worked on the staffs at Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Morehead State, Towson and Virginia Commonwealth.
He played at Kentucky from 1994 to 1998 and was part of the Cats’ national championship teams in 1996 and 1998. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds as a senior.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
CHAMPIONS!!! #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/CXpUofGUrs— Wyoming Cowboy MBB (@wyo_mbb) April 1, 2017
Comments