Reports: Sixers to sign former Kentucky star Alex Poythress

The Philadelphia 76ers intend to sign power forward Alex Poythress with their injury hardship exception, according to a league source. The Vertical first reported the news.
The 6-foot-8, 235-pounder averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks this season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League. He was a D-League All-Star.
After going undrafted this past June, the former University of Kentucky standout played for the Orlando Magic’s summer league team. Then he signed with the Indiana Pacers in August. He appeared in two preseason games before being waived on Oct. 17. Poythress was later acquired the Pacers D-League affiliate, the Mad Ants.
The Sixers are permitted to add a 16th player — one above the limit — to their roster. They were granted this exception because they have at least four players out for two weeks after missing at least three games. The Sixers conclude their season on April 12 at the New York Knicks.
Joel Embiid (knee), Ben Simmons (foot), Jerryd Bayless (wrist), Jahlil Okafor (knee) and Robert Covington (knee) all have season-ending injuries.
Alex Poythress takes home Dunk of the Night honors with this gem pic.twitter.com/zn412YnDsY— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 8, 2017
Alex Poythress reminds us that he owns the paint on defense too! pic.twitter.com/XEfeC2Dyef— Fort Wayne Mad Ants (@TheMadAnts) March 29, 2017
Comments