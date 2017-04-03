Could Devin Booker be the Suns’ point guard of the future?

The Phoenix Suns’ point guard of the future could be a former Kentucky Wildcat.
But which one?
Eric Bledsoe manned that spot for most of the season and averaged 21.1 points and 6.3 assists before the team shut him down with 14 games to go.
Tyler Ulis took over from there and has averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 assists and 1.9 turnovers in 31.1 minutes since the All-Star break. That includes a near triple-double on Sunday night.
But — if the Suns don’t add a point guard early in June’s NBA Draft — it could be Devin Booker at the point next season.
“I don’t know if I’ve said this publicly before, but he reminds me a lot of James Harden,” Suns Coach Earl Watson said, according to a report on azcentral.com.
Harden, an MVP candidate, has long been known for shooting the ball, but took over at the point for the Houston Rockets this season and has thrived. He averaged 29.0 points and 7.5 assists last season, and has improved both of those numbers so far this season (29.2 and 11.2).
Booker averages 22.0 points and 3.4 assists, but he’s shown himself capable of piling up assists, too. He has averaged 8.3 in his last three games and has 21 games with five or more this season.
He had 27 points, nine assists and five rebounds in Sunday’s 123-116 loss to the Rockets.
But could Booker really end up being the Suns’ starting point guard?
“I think if that’s possible, James will open up the door for him to do that,” Watson told azcentral.com. “You definitely see him with the ball in his hands down the stretch. It depends on the roster and creativity and vision of the program.”
