The Herald-Leader’s guide to Kentuckians in Major League Baseball

Our guide to the players with Kentucky connections on Major League Baseball rosters.
(Note: Last updated on April 3, 2017)
Joe Blanton
Team/position: Washington Nationals pitcher
Kentucky connections: Franklin-Simpson (Mr. Baseball in 1999), University of Kentucky
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Tyler Clippard
Team/position: New York Yankees pitcher
Kentucky connection: Lexington native
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Twitter: @TylerClippard
Adam Duvall
Team/position: Cincinnati Reds first baseman/outfielder
Kentucky connections: Butler, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Twitter: @aduvall123
A.J. Ellis
Team/position: Miami Marlins catcher
Kentucky connection: Paul Laurence Dunbar
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Twitter: @AJEllis17
Mike Fiers
Team/position: Houston Astros pitcher
Kentucky connection: University of the Cumberlands
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Twitter: @Fiers64
Christian Friedrich
Team/position: San Diego Padres pitcher
Kentucky connection: Eastern Kentucky University
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Twitter: @CFRIED12
Nate Jones
Team/position: Chicago White Sox pitcher
Kentucky connections: Pendleton County, Northern Kentucky University
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Shawn Kelley
Team/position: Washington Nationals pitcher
Kentucky connection: Ballard
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Jason Kipnis
Team/position: Cleveland Indians second baseman
Kentucky connection: University of Kentucky (transferred to Arizona State)
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Twitter: @TheJK_Kid
James Paxton
Team/position: Seattle Mariners pitcher
Kentucky connection: University of Kentucky
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Twitter: @James_Paxton
Ben Revere
Team/position: Los Angeles Angels outfielder
Kentucky connection: Lexington Catholic (Mr. Baseball in 2007)
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Mark Reynolds
Team/position: Colorado Rockies first baseman
Kentucky connection: Pikeville native
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Chaz Roe
Team/position: Atlanta Braves pitcher
Kentucky connection: Lafayette (Mr. Baseball in 2005)
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Taylor Rogers
Team/position: Minnesota Twins pitcher
Kentucky connection: University of Kentucky
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Twitter: @trogers34
Robbie Ross Jr.
Team/position: Boston Red Sox pitcher
Kentucky connection: Lexington Christian
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Twitter: @Ross_108
Chris Rusin
Team/position: Colorado Rockies pitcher
Kentucky connection: University of Kentucky
More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log
Twitter: @C_RusIn
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
