Ex-Cats

April 3, 2017 1:39 PM

The Herald-Leader’s guide to Kentuckians in Major League Baseball

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

Our guide to the players with Kentucky connections on Major League Baseball rosters.

(Note: Last updated on April 3, 2017)

Joe Blanton

Team/position: Washington Nationals pitcher

Kentucky connections: Franklin-Simpson (Mr. Baseball in 1999), University of Kentucky

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Tyler Clippard

Team/position: New York Yankees pitcher

Kentucky connection: Lexington native

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Twitter: @TylerClippard

Adam Duvall

Team/position: Cincinnati Reds first baseman/outfielder

Kentucky connections: Butler, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Twitter: @aduvall123

A.J. Ellis

Team/position: Miami Marlins catcher

Kentucky connection: Paul Laurence Dunbar

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Twitter: @AJEllis17

Mike Fiers

Team/position: Houston Astros pitcher

Kentucky connection: University of the Cumberlands

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Twitter: @Fiers64

Christian Friedrich

Team/position: San Diego Padres pitcher

Kentucky connection: Eastern Kentucky University

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Twitter: @CFRIED12

Nate Jones

Team/position: Chicago White Sox pitcher

Kentucky connections: Pendleton County, Northern Kentucky University

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Shawn Kelley

Team/position: Washington Nationals pitcher

Kentucky connection: Ballard

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Jason Kipnis

Team/position: Cleveland Indians second baseman

Kentucky connection: University of Kentucky (transferred to Arizona State)

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Twitter: @TheJK_Kid

James Paxton

Team/position: Seattle Mariners pitcher

Kentucky connection: University of Kentucky

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Twitter: @James_Paxton

Ben Revere

Team/position: Los Angeles Angels outfielder

Kentucky connection: Lexington Catholic (Mr. Baseball in 2007)

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Mark Reynolds

Team/position: Colorado Rockies first baseman

Kentucky connection: Pikeville native

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Chaz Roe

Team/position: Atlanta Braves pitcher

Kentucky connection: Lafayette (Mr. Baseball in 2005)

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Taylor Rogers

Team/position: Minnesota Twins pitcher

Kentucky connection: University of Kentucky

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Twitter: @trogers34

Robbie Ross Jr.

Team/position: Boston Red Sox pitcher

Kentucky connection: Lexington Christian

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Twitter: @Ross_108

Chris Rusin

Team/position: Colorado Rockies pitcher

Kentucky connection: University of Kentucky

More links: Baseball Reference / ESPN game log

Twitter: @C_RusIn

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

Related content

Ex-Cats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour

View more video

Sports Videos