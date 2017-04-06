Ex-Cats

April 6, 2017 10:30 AM

Monk, Fox hit road for autograph tours this week around Kentucky

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

Departing Kentucky basketball stars Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox will hit the road for autograph tours around Kentucky beginning this week.

Fox opens his tour at two sites on Friday, beginning with a stop at Wildcat Wearhouse in Somerset from 5:30 to 7 p.m. He’ll then dash to Glasgow for another signing at its Wildcat Wearhouse from 7:30 to 9 p.m. CDT.

Monk’s tour begins Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Allsports in Lexington’s Fayette Mall.

Each signing tour has been billed as “Round One,” meaning more dates might be announced in the future.

The UK freshmen each declared their intentions to submit their names for the 2017 NBA Draft this week. Monk, a 6-4 shooting guard, is projected as the No. 5 pick in the draft by DraftExpress.com. Fox, a 6-4 point guard, is rated by the same service as the No. 6 pick. The NBA Draft is June 22.

UK seniors Derek Willis and Dominique Hawkins continue their signing tour this week as well. They will be at Barleycorns in Cold Springs from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday and the Mall St. Matthews Campus Wearhouse in Louisville from 6:45 to 8 p.m. Friday. They’ll be joined Sunday by UK women’s standout Makayla Epps at Cardboard Heroes in Florence from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Autograph tours

Malik Monk

Saturday: Allsports, Fayette Mall, 6-8 p.m.

Sunday: Hall of Fame Cafe, Ashland, 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday: Tin Roof, Louisville, 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday: Town Square Mall, Elizabethtown, 6-8 p.m.

De’Aaron Fox

Friday: Wildcat Wearhouse, Somerset, 5:30-7 p.m.

▪ Wildcat Wearhouse, Glasgow, 7:30-9 p.m. (CDT)

Saturday: Wildcat Wearhouse, Owensboro, 2-3:30 p.m. (CDT)

▪ Wildcat Wearhouse, Hopkinsville, 5:30-7 p.m. (CDT)

Sunday: Campus Wearhouse, Simpsonville, 3-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Barleycorns, Cold Springs, 6-8 p.m.

Derek Willis and Dominique Hawkins

Thursday: Barleycorns, Cold Springs, 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday: Campus Wearhouse, Mall St. Matthews, Louisville, 6:45-8 p.m.

Saturday: Glockner, Ashland, 10-11:30 a.m.

Sunday: Cardboard Heroes, Florence, 2-3:30 p.m. (will be joined by Makayla Epps)

Monday: Walters Mazda, Pikevill, 5-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Big Blue Smokehouse, Hazard, 6-7:30 p.m.

Ex-Cats

