The Herald-Leader’s guide to Kentuckians in minor league baseball

Players are listed with links to minor league baseball player pages, position, Kentucky connection(s) and Major League Baseball team affiliation.
(Note: This list includes players on minor league rosters as of April 6, 2017. Short-season Class A and rookie leagues will be added when those seasons start. This list does not include players who compete in independent leagues.)
Triple-A
▪ Jeff Arnold, C, Male, Louisville — San Francisco Giants
▪ Mike Broadway, P, Paducah native — Washington Nationals
▪ Zack Burdi, P, Louisville — Chicago White Sox
▪ Collin Cowgill, OF, Henry Clay, Kentucky — San Diego Padres
▪ Taylor Davis, C, Morehead State — Chicago Cubs
▪ Steve Delabar, P, Central Hardin — Cleveland Indians
▪ Chris Dominguez, 3B, Louisville — Chicago Cubs
▪ Andrew Edwards, P, Marshall County, Western Kentucky — Kansas City Royals
▪ Adam Engel, OF, Louisville — Chicago White Sox
▪ Cody Ege, P, Louisville — Los Angeles Angels
▪ Trevor Gott, P, Tates Creek, Kentucky — Washington Nationals
▪ Kyle Grana, P, Bellarmine — Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ Dean Kiekhefer, P, Oldham County, Louisville — Seattle Mariners
▪ Matt Koch, P, Louisville — Arizona Diamondbacks
▪ Corey Littrell, P, Louisville Trinity, Kentucky — St. Louis Cardinals
▪ Justin Marks, P, Owensboro Catholic, Louisville — Tampa Bay Rays
▪ Nick Maronde, P, Lexington Catholic — Miami Marlins
▪ Alex Meyer, P, Kentucky — Los Angeles Angels
▪ AJ Reed, 1B, Kentucky — Houston Astros
▪ J.T. Riddle, 3B, Western Hills, Kentucky — Miami Marlins
▪ Chandler Shepherd, P, Lawrence County, Kentucky — Boston Red Sox
▪ Jonny Venters, P, Pikeville native — Tampa Bay Rays
▪ Tony Zych, P, Louisville — Seattle Mariners
Double-A
▪ Nick Burdi, P, Louisville — Minnesota Twins
▪ Chad Green, P, Louisville — New York Yankees
▪ Stewart Ijames, OF, Owensboro Catholic, Louisville — Arizona Diamondbacks
▪ Grant Kay, 2B, Louisville — Tampa Bay Rays
▪ Kyle McGrath, P, Louisville Butler, EKU, Louisville — San Diego Padres
▪ Blake Perry, P, Danville — Los Angeles Angels
▪ Tim Peterson, P, Kentucky — New York Mets
▪ Jordan Procyshen, C, Northern Kentucky — Boston Red Sox
▪ Derek Self, P, Caverna, Louisville — Washington Nationals
▪ Cole Sturgeon, OF, Owensboro Catholic, Louisville — Boston Red Sox
Class A Advanced
▪ Jacob Bodner, P, Boyle County — Kansas City Royals
▪ Jeff Boehm, IF, Kentucky (transferred) — Los Angeles Angels
▪ Walker Buehler, P, Henry Clay — Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ Drew Harrington, P, Central Hardin, Louisville — Atlanta Braves
▪ Anderson Miller, OF, Lafayette, Western Kentucky — Kansas City Royals
▪ Chase Johnson-Mullins, P, Bourbon County — Atlanta Braves
▪ Mitchell Osnowitz, P, Lindsey Wilson — Boston Red Sox
▪ Jared Ruxer, P, Louisville — Kansas City Royals
▪ Will Smith, C, Kentucky Country Day, Louisville — Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ Jeff Thompson, P, Louisville native, U. of Louisville — Detroit Tigers
▪ Ka’ai Tom, OF, Kentucky — Cleveland Indians
▪ Wes Wilson, C, Bryan Station — New York Yankees
Class A
▪ Matt Anderson, P, Morehead State — Pittsburgh Pirates
▪ Kyle Barrett, OF, Kentucky — Miami Marlins
▪ Cole Bauml, OF, Northern Kentucky — Detroit Tigers
▪ Dustin Beggs, P, Kentucky — Miami Marlins
▪ Zack Brown, P, Kentucky — Milwaukee Brewers
▪ Kyle Cody, P, Kentucky — Texas Rangers
▪ Kyle Funkhouser, P, Louisville — Detroit Tigers
▪ Neil Holland, P, Owensboro Catholic, Louisville — Cleveland Indians
▪ Danny Hudzina, 3B, Western Kentucky — St. Louis Cardinals
▪ Patrick McGuff, P, Morehead State — Minnesota Twins
▪ Micah Miniard, P, Boyle County — Cleveland Indians
▪ Kyle Nowlin, OF, Eastern Kentucky — Oakland A’s
▪ Carlos Pena, P, Lindsey Wilson — Washington Nationals
▪ Matthew Pope, P, Kentucky (transferred) — San Francisco Giants
▪ JaVon Shelby, OF, Tates Creek, Kentucky — Oakland A’s
▪ Robert Strader, P, Louisville Eastern, Louisville — Baltimore Orioles
▪ Blake Tiberi, 3B, Covington Holy Cross, Louisville — New York Mets
