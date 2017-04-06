Ex-Cats

April 6, 2017 11:09 AM

The Herald-Leader’s guide to Kentuckians in minor league baseball

By Dennis Varney

By Dennis Varney

Players are listed with links to minor league baseball player pages, position, Kentucky connection(s) and Major League Baseball team affiliation.

(Note: This list includes players on minor league rosters as of April 6, 2017. Short-season Class A and rookie leagues will be added when those seasons start. This list does not include players who compete in independent leagues.)

Triple-A

▪  Jeff Arnold, C, Male, Louisville — San Francisco Giants

▪  Mike Broadway, P, Paducah native — Washington Nationals

▪  Zack Burdi, P, Louisville — Chicago White Sox

▪  Collin Cowgill, OF, Henry Clay, Kentucky — San Diego Padres

▪  Taylor Davis, C, Morehead State — Chicago Cubs

▪  Steve Delabar, P, Central Hardin — Cleveland Indians

▪  Chris Dominguez, 3B, Louisville — Chicago Cubs

▪  Andrew Edwards, P, Marshall County, Western Kentucky — Kansas City Royals

▪  Adam Engel, OF, Louisville — Chicago White Sox

▪  Cody Ege, P, Louisville — Los Angeles Angels

▪  Trevor Gott, P, Tates Creek, Kentucky — Washington Nationals

▪  Kyle Grana, P, Bellarmine — Los Angeles Dodgers

▪  Dean Kiekhefer, P, Oldham County, Louisville — Seattle Mariners

▪  Matt Koch, P, Louisville — Arizona Diamondbacks

▪  Corey Littrell, P, Louisville Trinity, Kentucky — St. Louis Cardinals

▪  Justin Marks, P, Owensboro Catholic, Louisville — Tampa Bay Rays

▪  Nick Maronde, P, Lexington Catholic — Miami Marlins

▪  Alex Meyer, P, Kentucky — Los Angeles Angels

▪  AJ Reed, 1B, Kentucky — Houston Astros

▪  J.T. Riddle, 3B, Western Hills, Kentucky — Miami Marlins

▪  Chandler Shepherd, P, Lawrence County, Kentucky — Boston Red Sox

▪  Jonny Venters, P, Pikeville native — Tampa Bay Rays

▪  Tony Zych, P, Louisville — Seattle Mariners

Double-A

▪  Nick Burdi, P, Louisville — Minnesota Twins

▪  Chad Green, P, Louisville — New York Yankees

▪  Stewart Ijames, OF, Owensboro Catholic, Louisville — Arizona Diamondbacks

▪  Grant Kay, 2B, Louisville — Tampa Bay Rays

▪  Kyle McGrath, P, Louisville Butler, EKU, Louisville — San Diego Padres

▪  Blake Perry, P, Danville — Los Angeles Angels

▪  Tim Peterson, P, Kentucky — New York Mets

▪  Jordan Procyshen, C, Northern Kentucky — Boston Red Sox

▪  Derek Self, P, Caverna, Louisville — Washington Nationals

▪  Cole Sturgeon, OF, Owensboro Catholic, Louisville — Boston Red Sox

Class A Advanced

▪  Jacob Bodner, P, Boyle County — Kansas City Royals

▪  Jeff Boehm, IF, Kentucky (transferred) — Los Angeles Angels

▪  Walker Buehler, P, Henry Clay — Los Angeles Dodgers

▪  Drew Harrington, P, Central Hardin, Louisville — Atlanta Braves

▪  Anderson Miller, OF, Lafayette, Western Kentucky — Kansas City Royals

▪  Chase Johnson-Mullins, P, Bourbon County — Atlanta Braves

▪  Mitchell Osnowitz, P, Lindsey Wilson — Boston Red Sox

▪  Jared Ruxer, P, Louisville — Kansas City Royals

▪  Will Smith, C, Kentucky Country Day, Louisville — Los Angeles Dodgers

▪  Jeff Thompson, P, Louisville native, U. of Louisville — Detroit Tigers

▪  Ka’ai Tom, OF, Kentucky — Cleveland Indians

▪  Wes Wilson, C, Bryan Station — New York Yankees

Class A

▪  Matt Anderson, P, Morehead State — Pittsburgh Pirates

▪  Kyle Barrett, OF, Kentucky — Miami Marlins

▪  Cole Bauml, OF, Northern Kentucky — Detroit Tigers

▪  Dustin Beggs, P, Kentucky — Miami Marlins

▪  Zack Brown, P, Kentucky — Milwaukee Brewers

▪  Kyle Cody, P, Kentucky — Texas Rangers

▪  Kyle Funkhouser, P, Louisville — Detroit Tigers

▪  Neil Holland, P, Owensboro Catholic, Louisville — Cleveland Indians

▪  Danny Hudzina, 3B, Western Kentucky — St. Louis Cardinals

▪  Patrick McGuff, P, Morehead State — Minnesota Twins

▪  Micah Miniard, P, Boyle County — Cleveland Indians

▪  Kyle Nowlin, OF, Eastern Kentucky — Oakland A’s

▪  Carlos Pena, P, Lindsey Wilson — Washington Nationals

▪  Matthew Pope, P, Kentucky (transferred) — San Francisco Giants

▪  JaVon Shelby, OF, Tates Creek, Kentucky — Oakland A’s

▪  Robert Strader, P, Louisville Eastern, Louisville — Baltimore Orioles

▪  Blake Tiberi, 3B, Covington Holy Cross, Louisville — New York Mets

Dennis Varney: @ExCats

Ex-Cats

