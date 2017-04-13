Ex-Cat Willis scores five points in Portsmouth Invitational debut

Former University of Kentucky basketball player Derek Willis scored five points and grabbed four rebounds in his first game in the Portsmouth Invitational on Thursday night.
Willis’ Sales Systems team won 87-86 over K&D Rounds, but it probably wasn’t the debut the UK senior had hoped for in the NBA tryout camp. Willis started and played 17 minutes. He shot 2-for-7 from the field, including 1-for-2 from three-point range.
Erik McCree, a senior forward at Louisiana Tech, led Sales Systems with 18 points. UCLA senior guard Bryce Alford had 12 points, shooting 4-for-11 on three-pointers.
Jeremy Senglin, a senior guard at Weber State, and Jimmy Hall, a senior forward at Kent State, scored 17 points apiece for K&D Rounds.
Willis’ next game is Friday at 9 p.m. It can be viewed live online here.
Comments