Ex-Cat’s coach goes on epic rant against refs after NBA playoff game

Memphis Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale launched a tirade after what he called “a very poorly officiated basketball game” Monday night as his team lost 96-82 to the San Antonio Spurs.
Fizdale lamented that Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard shot more free throws (19) than the entire Grizzlies team (15), despite Memphis having more shots in the paint than San Antonio. San Antonio went 31-of-32 from the free-throw line, while Memphis went 13-of-15.
“Explain it to me.” Fizdale said at his postgame press conference. “We don’t get the respect that these guys deserve. ... My guys dug in that game and earned the right to be in that game and they did not even give us a chance. Take that for data!”
One of Fizdale’s guys is former Kentucky guard Andrew Harrison who played 23 minutes Monday, scoring two points and dishing out four assists. Harrison played 20 minutes in Game 1 of the series, scoring 10 points with two assists.
The series continues in Memphis at 9:30 p.m. Thursday (TNT). San Antonio leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.
