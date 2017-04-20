Devin Booker: 70-point game, clutch shots ‘a start of a legacy’

Former University of Kentucky star Devin Booker’s sophomore NBA season was filled with highlights, including a pair of buzzer-beating, game-winning shots and a historical 70-point performance.

“I think that was a start of a legacy,” Booker said in an interview with SLAM published online on Wednesday.

Booker spent the bulk of the interview talking about March 24, when he scored 70 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 130-120 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The 20-year-old was just the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game, following in the footsteps of Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson.

“When you’re in a zone like that, your mind is blank,” Booker told SLAM. “I’m sure everyone’s been in that zone before that’s played basketball where you make a couple shots in a row — obviously might not be 70 points — but you get in that zone where you just can’t miss and your mind is blank. … It was a crazy moment for me. I think that was the starting point of my career now. I feel like my name’s out there and now I just have to build on that.”

Booker hopes next season is a pivotal one for the Suns.

“I think it’s my job to lead this team to winning and turning around the franchise,” he told SLAM. “It’s been an ugly first two years but I think at the end of it will be the most meaningful — going through all the losses, not making the playoffs. I think it’s going to be actually that much better when we start doing that.”

Booker also talked to SLAM about his MVP and NBA Finals picks, scoring 70 in a loss, offseason goals, the NBA Draft, “Call of Duty” and more. Go to SLAMonline for the full interview.

