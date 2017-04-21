Ex-Cats

April 21, 2017

Rajon Rondo out of NBA playoffs indefinitely with broken thumb

Associated Press

CHICAGO

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo is out indefinitely with a broken right thumb.

The team announced the injury on Friday, hours before the Bulls host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Chicago won the first two games in Boston.

Chicago says the former University of Kentuckky star injured his right hand in Game 2 and X-rays confirmed a thumb fracture. Surgery is not required but the team says he is out indefinitely.

Rondo had 11 points and 14 assists in Game 2 as Chicago put the top-seeded Celtics in an 0-2 hole.

