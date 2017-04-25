Dakari Johnson, Alex Poythress earn All-NBA D-League recognition

Former University of Kentucky stars Dakari Johnson and Alex Poythress both earned All-NBA D-League recognition when the honors were announced Tuesday afternoon by the league.
Johnson, who starred for the Oklahoma City Blue, was named to the first team along with Quinn Cook, Vander Blue, Keith Benson and Edy Tavares.
Poythress, who played for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants before finishing up up the season with the Philadelphia 76ers, made the second team with Josh Magette, Briante Weber, Abdel Nader and Shawn Long. Poythress also was named the the All-Rookie squad.
Johnson, who was the league’s Performer of the Month for November, averaged 18.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks. He stepped it up in the D-League playoffs, where he posted 24.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
His rights were still held by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who drafted him two summers ago.
Poythress also averaged 18.5 points per game in the regular season to go with 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks.
He played in six games for Philadelphia, averaging 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 26.2 minutes.
Both Johnson and Poythress were named D-League All-Stars at midseason.
