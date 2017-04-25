Ex-Cats

April 25, 2017

Coach: Suns’ core includes Tyler Ulis with Devin Booker as centerpiece

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

Former University of Kentucky stars Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis — and possibly Eric Bledsoe — are a big part of the Phoenix Suns’ future, Coach Earl Watson told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

“We have a lot of the core, but we know the centerpiece is. Obviously, Devin Booker,” Watson said. “Eric Bledsoe’s been here for a while… . Tyler Ulis emerged as a core product. T.J. Warren emerged as a great core product. Marquese (Chriss), Dragan (Bender). Big Al (Williams) to me could potentially be in that core, if not already is in that core, depending on free agency.”

The Suns’ fourth former Wildcat, Brandon Knight, wasn’t mentioned.

While Watson included Bledsoe on that list, he didn’t rule out an offseason trade, either.

And Booker at point guard still sounds like a possibility. Booker led the team in scoring with 22.1 per game. He averaged 5.6 assists in April to finished that season at 3.4 per game.

“We obviously need shooting. We need to be able to spread the court,” Watson said. “Devin Booker has shown he can play off the ball. He can play with the ball. He’s more dominant with the ball. So we need people that will shoot around him.”

AP_17078860188580
Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis (8) plays against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Paul Sancya AP

The Suns got a good look at Ulis after the All-Star break when he averaged 13.2 points and a rookie-best 7.2 assists.

That will continue when Ulis plays for the team’s summer league squad.

“He has to (play),” Watson said. “I’m old NBA. I played my first three summers. I had to. Jerry West said I had no choice, and it was good for me to do that.”

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

