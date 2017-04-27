Jets draft son of former Lafayette, UK star George Adams at No. 6 overall

The son of former Lafayette and University of Kentucky football star George Adams was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Jamal Adams, a safety at LSU who wore his dad’s No. 33, went to the New York Jets with the sixth overall pick. The 6-foot, 214-pound Adams was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection last season.
His father, George Adams, was a star running back for the Generals before signing with Kentucky. He also was a first-round NFL Draft pick, going to the New York Giants with the No. 19 overall selection in 1985.
George Adams’ best NFL season was his rookie year, when he rushed for 498 yards and caught 31 passes for 389 yards. He scored four touchdowns in 1985. Adams had 886 career rushing yards and 1,014 receiving yards on 111 catches in the NFL, averaging 3.4 yards per carry and 9.1 yards per reception.
At Kentucky, he rushed for 2,648 career yards on 638 attempts (4.2 avg.) and caught 79 passes for 609 yards (7.7 avg.) He scored 27 career touchdowns.
Comments