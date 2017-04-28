Ex-Cats

Former CovCath, UK star Luke Maile back in majors with Blue Jays

By Dennis Varney

The Toronto Blue Jays called up former Covington Catholic and University of Kentucky catcher Luke Maile on Friday.

Maile replaced catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia on the Jays’ roster.

Maile made his major league debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015. He played in 57 games for the Rays over the past two seasons, batting .214 with three home runs and 17 RBI.

He hit .371 in string training, but the Rays waived him before the season started, and the Blue Jays signed him. Maile batted .195 in 12 games this season for Triple-A Buffalo before his call-up.

Maile was Kentucky’s Mr. Baseball in 2009. He hit .295 with 24 home runs and 93 RBI in 441 at-bats in three seasons at UK.

Saltalamacchia was 1-for-25 (.040) in 25 at-bats while backing up Jays starter Russell Martin.

