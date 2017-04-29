Ex-Cats

Reports: NBA Draft combine invites include five Kentucky players

By Dennis Varney

At least five Kentucky basketball players have earned NBA Draft combine invitations, according to reports by Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress and ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Isaiah Briscoe and Hamidou Diallo made the cut among the Cats’ early entrants.

Isaac Humphries, another early entrant from UK, was not among those asked to play in 5-on-5 games, Givony reported.

Givony also tweeted that Adebayo’s invitation is considered to be “first tier,” meaning that he would only be asked to conduct physical and athletic testing. He would not have to compete in 5-on-5 games.

The combine will take place in Chicago on May 9-14. An official announcement of the invitations could come on Monday.

At least one player, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, is expected to turn down his invitation, which would open the door for other players.

Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell will also received an invitation for the combine, Goodman reported.

Vanderbilt’s Luke Kornet, a Lexington native, is reported to be on the alternate list along with Louisville’s Deng Adel.

Players who have not signed with an agent will have until May 24 — 10 days after the combine — to withdraw and maintain their college eligibility. That includes Diallo.

