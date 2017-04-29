UK football shut out in NFL Draft, but Cats start finding new homes

The NFL Draft lasted three days and 253 picks, but there were no Kentucky Wildcats among the selections.
It was the first time UK had been shut out in the draft since 2007.
Kentucky’s players immediately turned their attention toward signing on as undrafted free agents.
Center Jon Toth, who had been widely projected as a fifth- to seventh-round pick, was the fourth-best player to go undrafted, according to Pro Football Focus. That website had Toth ranked fourth at his position and 132nd overall.
Toth reportedly has agreed to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
Defensive back J.D. Harmon, a former Paducah Tilghman standout, will join the Cleveland Browns.
Other Wildcats who could sign free-agent deals include running backs Boom Williams and Jojo Kemp.
Other reported free-agent deals
▪ Western Kentucky offensive lineman Darrell Williams Jr., San Francisco 49ers.
▪ Louisville tight end Cole Hikutini, San Francisco 49ers..
▪ Western Kentucky quarterback Tyler Ferguson (previously Penn State and Louisville), Tennessee Titans.
▪ Louisville defensive tackle DeAngelo Brown, Tennessee Titans.
▪ Louisville linebacker Keith Kelsey, Pittsburgh Steelers.
▪ Louisville tight end Keith Towbridge, Buffalo Bills.
▪ Western Kentucky defensive tackle Omarius Bryant, Baltimore Ravens.
▪ Western Kentucky long snapper Nolan Dowling, Kansas City Chiefs.
