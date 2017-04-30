UK’s Ryan Timmons signing with Bears; Texans giving Patrick Towles tryout

University of Kentucky wide receiver Ryan Timmons will get his shot at making an NFL roster with the Chicago Bears.
The former Franklin County star tweeted the news Sunday afternoon and UK football confirmed it shortly after.
Quarterback Patrick Towles, who played at Kentucky for three seasons before finishing up at Boston College as a graduate transfer, will get a tryout with Houston Texans.
The Providence Journal was first with the update on Towles, and the former Highlands star confirmed it on his Twitter account.
Two other ex-Cats agreed to NFL deals Saturday after Kentucky was shut out in the NFL Draft for the first time since 2007.
“Big shout out and thanks to those seniors that signed yesterday. But I guarantee from now on we will not have an undrafted player,” Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow tweeted Sunday.
Running back Boom Williams is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals, and cornerback J.D. Harmon (Paducah Tilghman) will join the Cleveland Browns.
Center Jon Toth was the only Kentucky player widely projected to be drafted, but three days and seven rounds passed without that taking place.
Shortly after the draft, unconfirmed reports had Toth getting picked up by the San Francisco 49ers, but NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport tweeted that the reports were false.
Early Sunday, ESPN’s Field Yates said Toth “will soon by fully healthy” and is “expected to find a team shortly thereafter.”
Before the draft, there were no reports that Toth was injured.
