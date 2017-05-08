Ex-Cats

May 08, 2017 5:00 PM

Former UK safety Marcus McWilson turns tryout into NFL contract with Raiders

By Dennis Varney

Former Kentucky safety Marcus McWilson has turned a rookie minicamp tryout into an NFL contract.

He signed with the Oakland Raiders, he and UK announced on Twitter on Monday.

McWilson made 69 tackles, and also returned one interception for a touchdown against Mississippi State, during his senior season at Kentucky.

No Kentucky players were selected in this year’s NFL Draft, but other former Cats with reported free-agent deals include running back Boom Williams (Cincinnati Bengals) and defensive back J.D. Harmon (Cleveland Browns).

