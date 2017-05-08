Former UK safety Marcus McWilson turns tryout into NFL contract with Raiders

Former Kentucky safety Marcus McWilson has turned a rookie minicamp tryout into an NFL contract.
He signed with the Oakland Raiders, he and UK announced on Twitter on Monday.
McWilson made 69 tackles, and also returned one interception for a touchdown against Mississippi State, during his senior season at Kentucky.
No Kentucky players were selected in this year’s NFL Draft, but other former Cats with reported free-agent deals include running back Boom Williams (Cincinnati Bengals) and defensive back J.D. Harmon (Cleveland Browns).
Marcus McWilson ➡️ @RAIDERS @mcwils15 is headed to the bay!#WeAreUK #NFLCats pic.twitter.com/rbOKYrB6ev— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) May 8, 2017
What a weekend for @mcwils15!— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) May 8, 2017
Graduating from the @universityofky, then signing with the @RAIDERS. #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/5UfmklKVPc
Blessed with the opportunity to continue playing the game I love. @vincemarrow pic.twitter.com/4ru5DfDXqM— Marcus McWilson (@mcwils15) May 8, 2017
Another one: Former Kentucky S Marcus McWilson impressed Raiders during rookie minicamp tryout. Belief is he'll be signed, source said.— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 8, 2017
