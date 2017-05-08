Former UK, Western Hills star JT Riddle gets second call-up of season with Marlins

Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado’s second trip to the disabled list this season has resulted in another call-up to the majors for JT Riddle.

Prado was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right hamstring strain.

Riddle, a shortstop who starred at Western Hills High School and the University of Kentucky, batted .143 with three RBI in eight games in April the previous time Prado was injured.

Riddle’s two hits included a walk-off home run in a 4-2 win against the New York Mets on April 16.

“It was an amazing feeling, something you dream of as a kid,” Riddle said afterward, the Miami Herald reported.

“I don’t think I remember (anything running) from home to third. And then I saw Dee (Gordon) run out on the field and everyone waiting at the plate. It was an unbelievable feeling.”

Riddle has batted .290 with two home runs and six RBI in 15 games at Triple-A New Orleans this season.