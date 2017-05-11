Ex-Cats

May 11, 2017 6:00 PM

Legends’ best hitter promoted, replaced by former UK player

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The Lexington Legends lost their biggest bat but replaced him with a former University of Kentucky mystery man on Thursday.

First baseman Chris DeVito, who is leading the South Atlantic League with 11 home runs, 38 RBI and 42 hits, was promoted to Wilmington, the Kansas City Royals’ advanced-Class A affiliate in the Carolina League.

devito
Lexington Legends first baseman Chris DeVito (34) warmed up with teammate Emmanuel Rivera before Wednesday’s home game against Greensboro. DeVito sat out Wednesday’s game and was later promoted to advanced-Class A Wilmington, N.C.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

DeVito, who arrived in Lexington this spring after playing rookie ball last season in Burlington, N.C., played only 30 games for the Legends before earning his promotion. He is fifth in the South Atlantic League with a .347 batting average.

DeVito was replace on the Legends roster by first baseman Joe Dudek, who spent the 2016 season with the University of Kentucky but never played an official game for the Wildcats.

dudek
Joe Dudek was expected to be a contributor for the Wildcats this season but instead signed a professional contract last summer. He is now a Lexington Legend.
UK Athletics

Dudek, originally from Wall Township, N.J., played two collegiate seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Kentucky. Upon his arrival at UK, Dudek flashed potential during the fall “with above average power and a sweet left-handed swing,” according to his UK bio.

Dudek had to sit out the spring 2016 season as a transfer. Rather than finish his collegiate career at UK, Dudek signed a professional contract with the Royals last summer.

He was assigned to Burlington, where he hit .346 with six homers and 29 RBI in 30 games. He joins the Legends from extended spring training.

dudek(2)
Joe Dudek (the batter in this photo) started 59 games over two seasons for the University of North Carolina before transferring to Kentucky, where he never played a game.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

▪ The Legends were scheduled to play Greensboro on Thursday and Friday nights.

▪ Friday night's Greensboro starter is right-hander Dustin Beggs, who pitched for UK in 2015 and 2016. He was 9-2 in 2016, including a 5-2 mark against Southeastern Conference competition. He was selected by Miami in the 16th round of the June 2016 draft.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Randall Cobb returns to Kentucky for Derby festivities

Randall Cobb returns to Kentucky for Derby festivities 1:57

Randall Cobb returns to Kentucky for Derby festivities
Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour 1:37

Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour
Sights, sounds and speeches from dedication of Bud Dupree Drive 4:28

Sights, sounds and speeches from dedication of Bud Dupree Drive

View More Video

Sports Videos