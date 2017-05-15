When and where to watch Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery

Two former Kentucky players will get better insight into their professional lives Tuesday night when the NBA holds its 2017 Draft Lottery on ESPN.
The Boston Celtics, thanks to a prior deal made with the Brooklyn Nets, have the best odds (25%) of landing the coveted No. 1 overall pick. But the lottery gives any of 14 teams with the worst records this season a chance at the top slot. The team with the best odds entering the lottery has come away with the No. 1 pick just six times since its inception in 1985.
The lottery will determine picks one through three. The rest of the picks will be allocated in reverse order of last season’s win-loss records. So, the Celtics via the Nets could get no worse than the No. 4 pick.
The drawing will be held immediately prior to the telecast, but the announcement of the winners will not be known by the team representatives until the cards are unveiled on air.
DraftExpress.com ranks former Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox as the fifth pick in the draft, two spots ahead of ex-teammate Malik Monk. Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo and Hamidou Diallo (if he remains in the draft) would be early second-round picks according to DraftExpress. Isaiah Briscoe, another early UK entry, is not expected to be drafted, but he could sign as a free agent later this summer.
Only first-round picks receive guaranteed multi-million dollar contracts.
Players such as Diallo, who have not signed with an agent, have until May 24 to remove their names from draft consideration.
Former Kentucky star Devin Booker will be the Phoenix Suns’ team representative at the draft lottery for the second year in a row. He’ll be accompanied by 11-year-old Noah Smith, a Special Olympics athlete and Suns superfan
Tuesday
2017 NBA Draft Lottery
When: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Online: ESPN.com/watch
NBA Draft Lottery
Odds to win No. 1 pick:
Team
Odds
Celtics (via Nets)
25.0%
Suns
19.9%
Lakers
15.6%
Sixers
11.9%
Magic
8.8%
Timberwolves
5.3%
Knicks
5.3%
Kings
2.8%
Mavericks
1.7%
Pelicans
1.1%
Hornets
0.8%
Pistons
0.7%
Nuggets
0.6%
Heat
0.5%
