Karl-Anthony Towns, right, is directed off stage by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 25, 2015, in New York. Julie Jacobson AP

Duke is leading the NBA Lottery race, but the Cats are closing in

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

May 15, 2017 2:27 PM

Since the NBA Draft Lottery’s inception in 1985, no NCAA program has had more “lottery picks” than Duke, but the advent of the one-and-done player has changed the landscape.

Kentucky ranks second with 19 lottery picks, including three overall No. 1 picks, and will match Duke with 21 total if the latest DraftExpress.com rankings ring true. De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk both figure to go inside the top 10 in most mock draft forecasts.

Duke has had 20 lottery picks, its last coming in 2016 with No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram. Jayson Tatum’s probable selection among the top 14 in this year’s draft will keep them tied for the lead.

But in the John Calipari era, no team has had more lottery picks than Kentucky. The Cats have sent John Wall (No. 1 overall), DeMarcus Cousins, Patrick Patterson, Enes Kanter, Brandon Knight, Anthony Davis (No. 1 overall), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Nerlens Noel, Julius Randle, Karl-Anthony Towns (No. 1 overall), Willie Cauley-Stein, Trey Lyles. Devin Booker and Jamal Murray to the NBA Draft stage since 2010.

North Carolina lies close behind Duke and UK with 18 overall lottery picks and could pick up another if junior Justin Jackson cracks the top 14. DraftExpress puts him at 15th overall in its latest projection.

Kansas ranks fourth with 16 and figures to pick up another in potential top-three pick Josh Jackson. Arizona and Connecticut each have 13, with the Wildcats set to break the tie with freshman center Lauri Markkanen this year.

Louisville lags behind several other schools with five lottery picks, but will pick up another this year if sophomore Donovan Mitchell holds to his No. 12 projection.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere

NBA lottery picks by school

Year

Pick

Player

College

NBA team

2004

13

Sebastian Telfair

Abraham Lincoln HS

Portland

1992

11

Robert Horry

Alabama

Houston

1995

2

Antonio McDyess

Alabama

L.A. Clippers

1989

3

Sean Elliott

Arizona

San Antonio

1991

10

Brian Williams

Arizona

Orlando

1995

7

Damon Stoudamire

Arizona

Toronto

1998

2

Mike Bibby

Arizona

Vancouver

1999

10

Jason Terry

Arizona

Atlanta (from Golden State)

2001

13

Richard Jefferson

Arizona

Houston

2004

9

Andre Iguodala

Arizona

Philadelphia

2005

8

Channing Frye

Arizona

New York

2008

11

Jerryd Bayless

Arizona

Indiana

2009

8

Jordan Hill

Arizona

New York

2011

2

Derrick Williams

Arizona

Minnesota

2014

4

Aaron Gordon

Arizona

Orlando

2015

8

Stanley Johnson

Arizona

Detroit

2005

9

Ike Diogu

Arizona State

Golden State

2009

3

James Harden

Arizona State

Oklahoma City

1985

6

Joe Kleine

Arkansas

Sacramento

1992

8

Todd Day

Arkansas

Milwaukee

1995

13

Corliss Williamson

Arkansas

Sacramento

2001

10

Joe Johnson

Arkansas

Boston

2006

14

Ronnie Brewer

Arkansas

Utah

2008

6

Danilo Gallinari

Armani Jeans Milano (Italy)

New York

1986

4

Chuck Person

Auburn

Indiana

1988

4

Chris Morris

Auburn

New Jersey

2014

5

Dante Exum

Australian Institute of Sport

Utah

2004

12

Robert Swift

Bakersfield HS

Seattle

1998

11

Bonzi Wells

Ball State

Detroit

2001

3

Pau Gasol

Barcelona (Spain)

Atlanta

1999

12

Alek Radojevic

Barton County C.C.

Toronto

2010

6

Ekpe Udoh

Baylor

Golden State

2016

12

Taurean Prince

Baylor

Utah

1997

4

Antonio Daniels

Bowling Green

Vancouver

1988

6

Hersey Hawkins

Bradley

L.A. Clippers (from Sac.)

2006

9

Patrick O'Bryant

Bradley

Golden State

2002

7

Nene Hilario

Brazil

New York

1993

2

Shawn Bradley

Brigham Young

Philadelphia

2004

8

Rafael Araujo

Brigham Young

Toronto

2011

10

Jimmer Fredette

Brigham Young

Milwaukee

2010

9

Gordon Hayward

Butler

Utah

1987

7

Kevin Johnson

California

Cleveland

1994

2

Jason Kidd

California

Dallas

1994

7

Lamond Murray

California

L.A. Clippers

1996

3

Shareef Abdur-Rahim

California

Vancouver

2016

3

Jaylen Brown

California

Boston

1987

5

Scottie Pippen

Central Arkansas

Seattle (from New York)

2003

6

Chris Kaman

Central Michigan

L.A. Clippers

2001

9

Rodney White

Charlotte

Detroit

2007

6

Yi Jianlian

China

Milwaukee

2014

12

Dario Šari?

Cibona Zagreb

Orlando

1997

10

Danny Fortson

Cincinnati

Milwaukee

2000

1

Kenyon Martin

Cincinnati

New Jersey

2000

6

DerMarr Johnson

Cincinnati

Atlanta

1994

6

Sharone Wright

Clemson

Philadelphia

1997

8

Adonal Foyle

Colgate

Golden State

1997

3

Chauncey Billups

Colorado

Boston

2011

12

Alec Burks

Colorado

Utah

2015

7

Emmanuel Mudiay

Congo

Denver

1994

4

Donyell Marshall

Connecticut

Minnesota

1996

5

Ray Allen

Connecticut

Minnesota

1999

7

Richard Hamilton

Connecticut

Washington

2002

10

Caron Butler

Connecticut

Miami

2004

2

Emeka Okafor

Connecticut

Charlotte

2004

3

Ben Gordon

Connecticut

Chicago

2005

7

Charlie Villanueva

Connecticut

Toronto

2006

8

Rudy Gay

Connecticut

Houston

2006

12

Hilton Armstrong

Connecticut

New Orleans/Oklahoma City

2009

2

Hasheem Thabeet

Connecticut

Memphis

2011

9

Kemba Walker

Connecticut

Charlotte

2012

9

Andre Drummond

Connecticut

Detroit

2012

12

Jeremy Lamb

Connecticut

Houston

1985

3

Benoit Benjamin

Creighton

L.A. Clippers

2014

11

Doug McDermott

Creighton

Denver

2015

5

Mario Hezonja

Croatia

Orlando

2005

12

Yaroslav Korolev

CSKA Moscow

L.A. Clippers

2002

9

Amare Stoudemire

CypressCreek HS

Phoenix

2009

7

Stephen Curry

Davidson

Golden State

2001

2

Tyson Chandler

Dominguez HS

L.A. Clippers

1989

2

Danny Ferry

Duke

L.A. Clippers

1992

3

Christian Laettner

Duke

Minnesota

1993

7

Bobby Hurley

Duke

Sacramento

1994

3

Grant Hill

Duke

Detroit

1995

12

Cherokee Parks

Duke

Dallas

1999

1

Elton Brand

Duke

Chicago

1999

11

Trajan Langdon

Duke

Cleveland

1999

13

Corey Magette

Duke

Seattle

2001

6

Shane Battier

Duke

Grizzlies

2002

2

Jay Williams

Duke

Chicago

2002

3

Mike Dunleavy

Duke

Golden State

2004

7

Luol Deng

Duke

Phoenix

2006

5

Sheldon Williams

Duke

Atlanta

2006

11

J.J. Redick

Duke

Orlando

2009

12

Gerald Henderson

Duke

Charlotte

2011

1

Kyrie Irving

Duke

Cleveland

2012

10

Austin Rivers

Duke

New Orleans

2014

2

Jabari Parker

Duke

Milwaukee

2015

3

Jahlil Okafor

Duke

Philadelphia

2016

2

Brandon Ingram

Duke

L.A. Lakers

2000

3

Darius Miles

East St. Louis H.S. (Ill.)

L.A. Clippers

1995

5

Kevin Garnett

Farragut Academy

Minnesota

1998

7

Jason Williams

Florida

Sacramento

2000

5

Mike Miller

Florida

Orlando (from Golden State)

2007

3

Al Horford

Florida

Atlanta

2007

5

Jeff Green

Florida

Boston

2007

7

Corey Brewer

Florida

Minnesota

2007

9

Joakim Noah

Florida

Chicago

2012

3

Bradley Beal

Florida

Washington

1989

7

George McCloud

Florida State

Indiana

2007

14

Al Thornton

Florida State

L.A. Clippers

2001

12

Vladimir Radmanovic

FMP Zeleznik

Seattle

2000

13

Courtney Alexander

Fresno State

Orlando

2002

12

Melvin Ely

Fresno State

L.A. Clippers

2010

10

Paul George

Fresno State

Indiana

1985

1

Patrick Ewing

Georgetown

New York

1987

4

Reggie Williams

Georgetown

L.A. Clippers

1991

4

Dikembe Mutombo

Georgetown

Denver

1992

2

Alonzo Mourning

Georgetown

Charlotte

1996

1

Allen Iverson

Georgetown

Philadelphia

2003

9

Michael Sweetney

Georgetown

New York

2010

7

Greg Monroe

Georgetown

Detroit

2013

3

Otto Porter

Georgetown

Washington

2003

10

Jarvis Hayes

Georgia

Washington

2013

8

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Georgia

Detroit

1989

9

Tom Hammonds

Georgia Tech

Washington

1990

4

Dennis Scott

Georgia Tech

Orlando

1991

2

Kenny Anderson

Georgia Tech

New Jersey

1996

4

Stephon Marbury

Georgia Tech

Milwaukee

2003

4

Chris Bosh

Georgia Tech

Toronto

2007

12

Thaddeus Young

Georgia Tech

Philadelphia

2010

3

Derrick Favors

Georgia Tech

New Jersey

1998

9

Dirk Nowitzki

Germany

Milwaukee

2001

1

Kwame Brown

Glynn Academy

Washington

2006

3

Adam Morrison

Gonzaga

Charlotte

2013

13

Kelly Olynyk

Gonzaga

Dallas

2016

11

Domantas Sabonis

Gonzaga

Oklahoma City

1993

8

Vin Baker

Hartford

Milwaukee

2005

3

Deron Williams

Ilinois

Utah

1990

5

Kendall Gill

Illinois

Charlotte

2012

11

Meyers Leonard

Illinois

Portland Trail

1993

6

Calbert Cheaney

Indiana

Washington

2002

11

Jared Jeffries

Indiana

Washington

2008

7

Eric Gordon

Indiana

L.A. Clippers

2013

2

Victor Oladipo

Indiana

Orlando

2013

4

Cody Zeller

Indiana

Charlotte

2014

9

Noah Vonleh

Indiana

Charlotte

2000

4

Marcus Fizer

Iowa State

Chicago

2016

4

Dragan Bender

Israel

Phoenix

2002

5

Nikoloz Tskitishvili

Italy

Denver

2006

1

Andrea Bargnani

Italy

Toronto

1993

10

Lindsey Hunter

Jackson State

Detroit (from Miami)

1988

1

Danny Manning

Kansas

L.A. Clippers

1998

3

Raef LaFrentz

Kansas

Denver

1998

10

Paul Pierce

Kansas

Boston

2002

4

Drew Gooden

Kansas

Memphis

2003

7

Kirk Hinrich

Kansas

Chicago

2003

12

Nick Collison

Kansas

Seattle

2007

13

Julian Wright

Kansas

New Orleans

2008

13

Brandon Rush

Kansas

Portland

2010

11

Cole Aldrich

Kansas

New Orleans

2010

12

Xavier Henry

Kansas

Memphis

2011

13

Markieff Morris

Kansas

Phoenix

2011

14

Marcus Morris

Kansas

Houston

2012

5

Thomas Robinson

Kansas

Sacramento

2013

7

Ben McLemore

Kansas

Sacramento

2014

1

Andrew Wiggins

Kansas

Cleveland

2014

3

Joel Embiid

Kansas

Philadelphia

1988

5

Mitch Richmond

Kansas State

Golden State

2008

2

Michael Beasley

Kansas State

Miami

1986

5

Kenny Walker

Kentucky

New York

1993

4

Jamal Mashburn

Kentucky

Dallas

1996

6

Antoine Walker

Kentucky

Boston

1997

6

Ron Mercer

Kentucky

Boston (from Dallas)

1997

13

Derek Anderson

Kentucky

Cleveland

2010

1

John Wall

Kentucky

Washington

2010

5

DeMarcus Cousins

Kentucky

Sacramento

2010

14

Patrick Patterson

Kentucky

Houston

2011

3

Enes Kanter

Kentucky

Utah

2011

8

Brandon Knight

Kentucky

Detroit

2012

1

Anthony Davis

Kentucky

New Orleans

2012

2

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Kentucky

Charlotte

2013

6

Nerlens Noel

Kentucky

New Orleans

2014

7

Julius Randle

Kentucky

Los Angeles

2015

1

Karl-Anthony Towns

Kentucky

Minnesota

2015

6

Willie Cauley-Stein

Kentucky

Sacramento

2015

12

Trey Lyles

Kentucky

Utah

2015

13

Devin Booker

Kentucky

Phoenix

2016

7

Jamal Murray

Kentucky

Denver

1990

7

Lionel Simmons

La Salle

Sacramento

2004

11

Andris Biedrins

Latvia

Golden State

2015

4

Kristaps Porzingis

Latvia

New York

2013

10

C.J. McCollum

Lehigh

Portland

2009

10

Brandon Jennings

Lottomatica Roma

Milwaukee

1992

1

Shaquille O'Neal

Louisiana St.

Orlando

2000

2

Stromile Swift

Louisiana State

Vancouver

2006

4

Tyrus Thomas

Louisiana State

Portland

1989

8

Randy White

Louisiana Tech

Dallas

2014

10

Elfrid Payton

Louisiana-Lafayette

Philadelphia

1989

1

Pervis Ellison

Louisville

Sacramento

1990

6

Felton Spencer

Louisville

Minnesota

1996

9

Samaki Walker

Louisville

Dallas

2009

11

Terrence Williams

Louisville

New Jersey

2009

14

Earl Clark

Louisville

Phoenix

1996

13

Kobe Bryant

Lower Merion HS (Pa.)

Charlotte

1990

8

Bo Kimble

Loyola Marymount

L.A. Clippers

1990

3

Chris Jackson

LSU

Denver (from Miami)

2008

14

Anthony Randolph

LSU

Golden State

2016

1

Ben Simmons

LSU

Philadelphia

1988

2

Rik Smits

Marist

Indiana

2003

5

Dwyane Wade

Marquette

Miami

1986

2

Len Bias

Maryland

Boston (from Seattle)

1992

7

Walt Williams

Maryland

Sacramento

1995

1

Joe Smith

Maryland

Golden State

1999

2

Steve Francis

Maryland

Vancouver

2002

8

Chris Wilcox

Maryland

L.A. Clippers

2013

5

Alex Len

Maryland

Phoenix

1996

2

Marcus Camby

Massachussets

Toronto

1996

7

Lorenzen Wright

Memphis

L.A. Clippers

2002

6

Dajuan Wagner

Memphis

Cleveland

2008

1

Derrick Rose

Memphis

Chicago

2009

4

Tyreke Evans

Memphis

Sacramento

1986

6

William Bedford

Memphis State

Phoenix

1993

3

Anfernee Hardaway

Memphis State

Golden State

2015

10

Justise Winslow

Miami

Duke

1999

6

Wally Szczerbiak

Miami (Ohio)

Minnesota (from New Jersey)

1986

7

Roy Tarpley

Michigan

Dallas (from Cleveland)

1989

4

Glen Rice

Michigan

Miami

1990

10

Rumeal Robinson

Michigan

Atlanta (from Golden St.)

1993

1

Chris Webber

Michigan

Orlando

1994

5

Juwan Howard

Michigan

Washington

1998

6

Robert Traylor

Michigan

Dallas

2000

8

Jamal Crawford

Michigan

Cleveland

2013

9

Trey Burke

Michigan

Minnesota

2014

8

Nik Stauskas

Michigan

Sacramento

1991

5

Steve Smith

Michigan State

Miami

1995

8

Shawn Respert

Michigan State

Portland (from Detroit)

2001

5

Jason Richardson

Michigan State

Golden State

2016

14

Denzel Valentine

Michigan State

Chicago

1990

9

Willie Burton

Minnesota

Miami (from Wash. via Dal. & Den.)

2000

9

Joel Przybilla

Minnesota

Houston

2004

14

Kris Humphries

Minnesota

Utah

1996

10

Erick Dampier

Mississippi State

Indiana

1991

6

Doug Smith

Missouri

Dallas

2000

10

Keyon Dooling

Missouri

Orlando (from Denver)

1997

9

Tracy McGrady

Mt. Zion Acad. (NC)

Toronto

2015

14

Cameron Payne

Murray State

Oklahoma City

1986

3

Chris Washburn

N.C. State

Golden State

1996

11

Todd Fuller

N.C. State

Golden State

1987

1

David Robinson

Navy

San Antonio

1991

7

Luc Longley

New Mexico

Minnesota

1986

1

Brad Daugherty

North Carolina

Cleveland (from L.A.C. via Phil.)

1987

6

Kenny Smith

North Carolina

Sacramento

1989

5

J.R. Reid

North Carolina

Charlotte

1994

9

Eric Montross

North Carolina

Boston

1995

3

Jerry Stackhouse

North Carolina

Philadelphia

1995

4

Rasheed Wallace

North Carolina

Washington

1998

4

Antawn Jamison

North Carolina

Toronto

1998

5

Vince Carter

North Carolina

Golden St. (from G.S. via Orl & Was)

2005

2

Marvin Williams

North Carolina

Atlanta

2005

5

Raymond Felton

North Carolina

Charlotte

2005

13

Sean May

North Carolina

Charlotte

2005

14

Rashad McCants

North Carolina

Minnesota

2007

8

Brandan Wright

North Carolina

Charlotte

2009

13

Tyler Hansbrough

North Carolina

Indiana

2010

13

Ed Davis

North Carolina

Toronto

2012

7

Harrison Barnes

North Carolina

Golden State

2012

13

Kendall Marshall

North Carolina

Phoenix

2012

14

John Henson

North Carolina

Milwaukee

1992

6

Tom Gugliotta

North Carolina St.

Washington

2014

14

T. J. Warren

North Carolina State

Phoenix

1992

5

LaPhonso Ellis

Notre Dame

Denver

2001

8

DeSagana Diop

Oak Hill Academy

Cleveland

1995

11

Gary Trent

Ohio

Milwaukee

1987

3

Dennis Hopson

Ohio State

New Jersey

1992

4

Jimmy Jackson

Ohio State

Dallas

2007

1

Greg Oden

Ohio State

Portland

2007

4

Michael Conley

Ohio State

Memphis

2010

2

Evan Turner

Ohio State

Philadelphia

2015

2

D'Angelo Russell

Ohio State

L.A. Lakers

2001

11

Kedrick Brown

Okaloosa-Walton CC

Boston

1985

2

Wayman Tisdale

Oklahoma

Indiana

1989

6

Stacey King

Oklahoma

Chicago (from New Jersey)

2009

1

Blake Griffin

Oklahoma

L.A. Clippers

2016

6

Buddy Hield

Oklahoma

New Orleans

1995

6

Bryant Reeves

Oklahoma State

Vancouver

2014

6

Marcus Smart

Oklahoma State

Boston

1991

11

Terrell Brandon

Oregon

Cleveland

2004

10

Luke Jackson

Oregon

Cleveland

1990

2

Gary Payton

Oregon State

Seattle

1998

1

Michael Olowokandi

Pacific

L.A. Clippers

2003

11

Mickael Pietrus

Pau Orthez

Golden State

2004

4

Shaun Livingston

Peoria Central HS

L.A. Clippers

1999

5

Jonathan Bender

Picayune H.S. (Miss.)

Toronto (from Denver)

1988

3

Charles Smith

Pittsburgh

Philadelphia

2013

12

Steven Adams

Pittsburgh

Toronto

1997

12

Austin Croshere

Providence

Indiana

2016

5

Kris Dunn

Providence

Minnesota

1994

1

Glenn Robinson

Purdue

Milwaukee

2009

5

Ricky Rubio

Regal FC Barcelona

Minnesota

1999

4

Lamar Odom

Rhode Island

L.A. Clippers

2008

12

Jason Thompson

Rider

Sacramento

1997

11

Olivier Saint-Jean

San Jose State

Sacramento

2005

6

Martell Webster

Seattle Prep HS

Portland

2003

2

Darko Milicic

Serbia & Montenegro

Detroit

2001

7

Eddie Griffin

Seton Hall

New Jersey

2002

1

Yao Ming

ShanghaiSharks (China)

Houston

1992

9

Clarence Weatherspoon

So. Miss.

Philadelphia

1985

5

Jon Koncak

Southern Methodist

Atlanta

2005

11

Fran Vazquez

Spain

Orlando

1985

7

Chris Mullin

St. John's

Golden State

2005

10

Andrew Bynum

St. Joseph (NJ) HS

L.A. Lakers

1998

8

Larry Hughes

St. Louis

Philadelphia

2003

1

LeBron James

St. Vincents/St. Mary's

Cleveland

1992

10

Adam Keefe

Stanford

Atlanta

2004

6

Josh Childress

Stanford

Atlanta

2008

10

Brook Lopez

Stanford

New Jersey

2004

1

Dwight Howard

SW Atlanta Christian

Orlando

2006

13

Thabo Sefolosha

Switzerland

Philadelphia

1990

1

Derrick Coleman

Syracuse

New Jersey

1991

3

Billy Owens

Syracuse

Sacramento

2000

12

Etan Thomas

Syracuse

Dallas

2003

3

Carmello Anthony

Syracuse

Denver

2009

6

Jonny Flynn

Syracuse

Minnesota

2010

4

Wesley Johnson

Syracuse

Minnesota

2012

4

Dion Waiters

Syracuse

Cleveland

2013

11

Michael Carter-Williams

Syracuse

Philadelphia

1988

7

Tim Perry

Temple

Phoenix

1991

8

Mark Macon

Temple

Denver (from Washington)

1994

10

Eddie Jones

Temple

L.A. Lakers

1994

11

Carlos Rogers

Tenn. State

Seattle (from Charlotte)

1993

11

Allan Houston

Tennessee

Detroit

2002

13

Marcus Haislip

Tennessee

Milwaukee

2000

7

Chris Mihm

Texas

Chicago (from Washington)

2003

8

T.J. Ford

Texas

Milwaukee

2006

2

LaMarcus Aldridge

Texas

Chicago

2007

2

Kevin Durant

Texas

Seattle

2008

9

D.J. Augustin

Texas

Charlotte

2011

4

Tristan Thompson

Texas

Cleveland

2015

11

Myles Turner

Texas

Indiana

2007

11

Acie Law IV

Texas A&M

Atlanta

1995

10

Kurt Thomas

Texas Christian

Miami

1997

5

Tony Battie

TexasTech

Denver

2001

4

Eddy Curry

Thornwood (IL) HS

Chicago

1995

9

Ed O'Bannon

UCLA

New Jersey

1999

3

Baron Davis

UCLA

Charlotte

2000

11

Jerome Moiso

UCLA

Boston

2008

4

Russell Westbrook

UCLA

Seattle

2008

5

Kevin Love

UCLA

Memphis

2013

14

Shabazz Muhammad

UCLA

Utah

2014

13

Zach LaVine

UCLA

Minnesota

1987

2

Armon Gilliam

UNLV

Phoenix

1991

1

Larry Johnson

UNLV

Charlotte

1991

9

Stacey Augmon

UNLV

Atlanta (from L.A.C.)

1993

5

Isaiah (J.R.) Rider

UNLV

Minnesota

1998

13

Keon Clark

UNLV

Orlando (from Washington)

1999

9

Shawn Marion

UNLV

Phoenix (from Dallas)

2003

13

Marcus Banks

UNLV

Memphis

2013

1

Anthony Bennett

UNLV

Cleveland

2008

3

O.J. Mayo

USC

Minnesota

2009

9

DeMar DeRozan

USC

Toronto

1997

2

Keith Van Horn

Utah

Philadelphia

1998

12

Michael Doleac

Utah

Orlando

1999

8

Andre Miller

Utah

Cleveland (from Boston)

2005

1

Andrew Bogut

Utah

Milwaukee

2016

9

Jakob Poeltl

Utah

Toronto

2006

10

Mouhamed Sene

Verviers-Pepinster (Belgium)

Seattle

1996

8

Kerry Kittles

Villanova

New Jersey

1997

7

Tim Thomas

Villanova

New Jersey

2006

7

Randy Foye

Villanova

Boston

1993

9

Rodney Rogers

Wake Forest

Denver

1997

1

Tim Duncan

Wake Forest

San Antonio

2005

4

Chris Paul

Wake Forest

New Orleans

2010

8

Al-Farouq Aminu

Wake Forest

L.A. Clippers

2006

6

Brandon Roy

Washington

Minnesota

2007

10

Spencer Hawes

Washington

Sacramento

2012

8

Terrence Ross

Washington

Toronto

2016

8

Marquese Chriss

Washington

Phoenix

2011

11

Klay Thompson

Washington State

Golden State

2012

6

Damian Lillard

Weber St.

Portland Trail

2008

8

Joe Alexander

West Virginia

Milwaukee

1985

4

Xavier McDaniel

Wichita State

Seattle

2004

5

Devin Harris

Wisconsin

Washington

2015

9

Frank Kaminsky

Wisconsin

Charlotte

1996

12

Vitaly Potapenko

Wright State

Cleveland (from Washington)

1990

11

Tyrone Hill

Xavier

Golden State (from Atl.)

1994

8

Brian Grant

Xavier

Sacramento

2011

5

Jonas Valanciunas

Toronto

2011

6

Jan Vesely

Washington

2011

7

Bismack Biyombo

Sacramento

2016

10

Thon Maker

Milwaukee

2016

13

Georgios Papagiannis

Sacramento

