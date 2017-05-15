Duke is leading the NBA Lottery race, but the Cats are closing in

Since the NBA Draft Lottery’s inception in 1985, no NCAA program has had more “lottery picks” than Duke, but the advent of the one-and-done player has changed the landscape.
Kentucky ranks second with 19 lottery picks, including three overall No. 1 picks, and will match Duke with 21 total if the latest DraftExpress.com rankings ring true. De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk both figure to go inside the top 10 in most mock draft forecasts.
Duke has had 20 lottery picks, its last coming in 2016 with No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram. Jayson Tatum’s probable selection among the top 14 in this year’s draft will keep them tied for the lead.
But in the John Calipari era, no team has had more lottery picks than Kentucky. The Cats have sent John Wall (No. 1 overall), DeMarcus Cousins, Patrick Patterson, Enes Kanter, Brandon Knight, Anthony Davis (No. 1 overall), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Nerlens Noel, Julius Randle, Karl-Anthony Towns (No. 1 overall), Willie Cauley-Stein, Trey Lyles. Devin Booker and Jamal Murray to the NBA Draft stage since 2010.
North Carolina lies close behind Duke and UK with 18 overall lottery picks and could pick up another if junior Justin Jackson cracks the top 14. DraftExpress puts him at 15th overall in its latest projection.
Kansas ranks fourth with 16 and figures to pick up another in potential top-three pick Josh Jackson. Arizona and Connecticut each have 13, with the Wildcats set to break the tie with freshman center Lauri Markkanen this year.
Louisville lags behind several other schools with five lottery picks, but will pick up another this year if sophomore Donovan Mitchell holds to his No. 12 projection.
NBA lottery picks by school
Year
Pick
Player
College
NBA team
2004
13
Sebastian Telfair
Abraham Lincoln HS
Portland
1992
11
Robert Horry
Alabama
Houston
1995
2
Antonio McDyess
Alabama
L.A. Clippers
1989
3
Sean Elliott
Arizona
San Antonio
1991
10
Brian Williams
Arizona
Orlando
1995
7
Damon Stoudamire
Arizona
Toronto
1998
2
Mike Bibby
Arizona
Vancouver
1999
10
Jason Terry
Arizona
Atlanta (from Golden State)
2001
13
Richard Jefferson
Arizona
Houston
2004
9
Andre Iguodala
Arizona
Philadelphia
2005
8
Channing Frye
Arizona
New York
2008
11
Jerryd Bayless
Arizona
Indiana
2009
8
Jordan Hill
Arizona
New York
2011
2
Derrick Williams
Arizona
Minnesota
2014
4
Aaron Gordon
Arizona
Orlando
2015
8
Stanley Johnson
Arizona
Detroit
2005
9
Ike Diogu
Arizona State
Golden State
2009
3
James Harden
Arizona State
Oklahoma City
1985
6
Joe Kleine
Arkansas
Sacramento
1992
8
Todd Day
Arkansas
Milwaukee
1995
13
Corliss Williamson
Arkansas
Sacramento
2001
10
Joe Johnson
Arkansas
Boston
2006
14
Ronnie Brewer
Arkansas
Utah
2008
6
Danilo Gallinari
Armani Jeans Milano (Italy)
New York
1986
4
Chuck Person
Auburn
Indiana
1988
4
Chris Morris
Auburn
New Jersey
2014
5
Dante Exum
Australian Institute of Sport
Utah
2004
12
Robert Swift
Bakersfield HS
Seattle
1998
11
Bonzi Wells
Ball State
Detroit
2001
3
Pau Gasol
Barcelona (Spain)
Atlanta
1999
12
Alek Radojevic
Barton County C.C.
Toronto
2010
6
Ekpe Udoh
Baylor
Golden State
2016
12
Taurean Prince
Baylor
Utah
1997
4
Antonio Daniels
Bowling Green
Vancouver
1988
6
Hersey Hawkins
Bradley
L.A. Clippers (from Sac.)
2006
9
Patrick O'Bryant
Bradley
Golden State
2002
7
Nene Hilario
Brazil
New York
1993
2
Shawn Bradley
Brigham Young
Philadelphia
2004
8
Rafael Araujo
Brigham Young
Toronto
2011
10
Jimmer Fredette
Brigham Young
Milwaukee
2010
9
Gordon Hayward
Butler
Utah
1987
7
Kevin Johnson
California
Cleveland
1994
2
Jason Kidd
California
Dallas
1994
7
Lamond Murray
California
L.A. Clippers
1996
3
Shareef Abdur-Rahim
California
Vancouver
2016
3
Jaylen Brown
California
Boston
1987
5
Scottie Pippen
Central Arkansas
Seattle (from New York)
2003
6
Chris Kaman
Central Michigan
L.A. Clippers
2001
9
Rodney White
Charlotte
Detroit
2007
6
Yi Jianlian
China
Milwaukee
2014
12
Dario Šari?
Cibona Zagreb
Orlando
1997
10
Danny Fortson
Cincinnati
Milwaukee
2000
1
Kenyon Martin
Cincinnati
New Jersey
2000
6
DerMarr Johnson
Cincinnati
Atlanta
1994
6
Sharone Wright
Clemson
Philadelphia
1997
8
Adonal Foyle
Colgate
Golden State
1997
3
Chauncey Billups
Colorado
Boston
2011
12
Alec Burks
Colorado
Utah
2015
7
Emmanuel Mudiay
Congo
Denver
1994
4
Donyell Marshall
Connecticut
Minnesota
1996
5
Ray Allen
Connecticut
Minnesota
1999
7
Richard Hamilton
Connecticut
Washington
2002
10
Caron Butler
Connecticut
Miami
2004
2
Emeka Okafor
Connecticut
Charlotte
2004
3
Ben Gordon
Connecticut
Chicago
2005
7
Charlie Villanueva
Connecticut
Toronto
2006
8
Rudy Gay
Connecticut
Houston
2006
12
Hilton Armstrong
Connecticut
New Orleans/Oklahoma City
2009
2
Hasheem Thabeet
Connecticut
Memphis
2011
9
Kemba Walker
Connecticut
Charlotte
2012
9
Andre Drummond
Connecticut
Detroit
2012
12
Jeremy Lamb
Connecticut
Houston
1985
3
Benoit Benjamin
Creighton
L.A. Clippers
2014
11
Doug McDermott
Creighton
Denver
2015
5
Mario Hezonja
Croatia
Orlando
2005
12
Yaroslav Korolev
CSKA Moscow
L.A. Clippers
2002
9
Amare Stoudemire
CypressCreek HS
Phoenix
2009
7
Stephen Curry
Davidson
Golden State
2001
2
Tyson Chandler
Dominguez HS
L.A. Clippers
1989
2
Danny Ferry
Duke
L.A. Clippers
1992
3
Christian Laettner
Duke
Minnesota
1993
7
Bobby Hurley
Duke
Sacramento
1994
3
Grant Hill
Duke
Detroit
1995
12
Cherokee Parks
Duke
Dallas
1999
1
Elton Brand
Duke
Chicago
1999
11
Trajan Langdon
Duke
Cleveland
1999
13
Corey Magette
Duke
Seattle
2001
6
Shane Battier
Duke
Grizzlies
2002
2
Jay Williams
Duke
Chicago
2002
3
Mike Dunleavy
Duke
Golden State
2004
7
Luol Deng
Duke
Phoenix
2006
5
Sheldon Williams
Duke
Atlanta
2006
11
J.J. Redick
Duke
Orlando
2009
12
Gerald Henderson
Duke
Charlotte
2011
1
Kyrie Irving
Duke
Cleveland
2012
10
Austin Rivers
Duke
New Orleans
2014
2
Jabari Parker
Duke
Milwaukee
2015
3
Jahlil Okafor
Duke
Philadelphia
2016
2
Brandon Ingram
Duke
L.A. Lakers
2000
3
Darius Miles
East St. Louis H.S. (Ill.)
L.A. Clippers
1995
5
Kevin Garnett
Farragut Academy
Minnesota
1998
7
Jason Williams
Florida
Sacramento
2000
5
Mike Miller
Florida
Orlando (from Golden State)
2007
3
Al Horford
Florida
Atlanta
2007
5
Jeff Green
Florida
Boston
2007
7
Corey Brewer
Florida
Minnesota
2007
9
Joakim Noah
Florida
Chicago
2012
3
Bradley Beal
Florida
Washington
1989
7
George McCloud
Florida State
Indiana
2007
14
Al Thornton
Florida State
L.A. Clippers
2001
12
Vladimir Radmanovic
FMP Zeleznik
Seattle
2000
13
Courtney Alexander
Fresno State
Orlando
2002
12
Melvin Ely
Fresno State
L.A. Clippers
2010
10
Paul George
Fresno State
Indiana
1985
1
Patrick Ewing
Georgetown
New York
1987
4
Reggie Williams
Georgetown
L.A. Clippers
1991
4
Dikembe Mutombo
Georgetown
Denver
1992
2
Alonzo Mourning
Georgetown
Charlotte
1996
1
Allen Iverson
Georgetown
Philadelphia
2003
9
Michael Sweetney
Georgetown
New York
2010
7
Greg Monroe
Georgetown
Detroit
2013
3
Otto Porter
Georgetown
Washington
2003
10
Jarvis Hayes
Georgia
Washington
2013
8
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Georgia
Detroit
1989
9
Tom Hammonds
Georgia Tech
Washington
1990
4
Dennis Scott
Georgia Tech
Orlando
1991
2
Kenny Anderson
Georgia Tech
New Jersey
1996
4
Stephon Marbury
Georgia Tech
Milwaukee
2003
4
Chris Bosh
Georgia Tech
Toronto
2007
12
Thaddeus Young
Georgia Tech
Philadelphia
2010
3
Derrick Favors
Georgia Tech
New Jersey
1998
9
Dirk Nowitzki
Germany
Milwaukee
2001
1
Kwame Brown
Glynn Academy
Washington
2006
3
Adam Morrison
Gonzaga
Charlotte
2013
13
Kelly Olynyk
Gonzaga
Dallas
2016
11
Domantas Sabonis
Gonzaga
Oklahoma City
1993
8
Vin Baker
Hartford
Milwaukee
2005
3
Deron Williams
Ilinois
Utah
1990
5
Kendall Gill
Illinois
Charlotte
2012
11
Meyers Leonard
Illinois
Portland Trail
1993
6
Calbert Cheaney
Indiana
Washington
2002
11
Jared Jeffries
Indiana
Washington
2008
7
Eric Gordon
Indiana
L.A. Clippers
2013
2
Victor Oladipo
Indiana
Orlando
2013
4
Cody Zeller
Indiana
Charlotte
2014
9
Noah Vonleh
Indiana
Charlotte
2000
4
Marcus Fizer
Iowa State
Chicago
2016
4
Dragan Bender
Israel
Phoenix
2002
5
Nikoloz Tskitishvili
Italy
Denver
2006
1
Andrea Bargnani
Italy
Toronto
1993
10
Lindsey Hunter
Jackson State
Detroit (from Miami)
1988
1
Danny Manning
Kansas
L.A. Clippers
1998
3
Raef LaFrentz
Kansas
Denver
1998
10
Paul Pierce
Kansas
Boston
2002
4
Drew Gooden
Kansas
Memphis
2003
7
Kirk Hinrich
Kansas
Chicago
2003
12
Nick Collison
Kansas
Seattle
2007
13
Julian Wright
Kansas
New Orleans
2008
13
Brandon Rush
Kansas
Portland
2010
11
Cole Aldrich
Kansas
New Orleans
2010
12
Xavier Henry
Kansas
Memphis
2011
13
Markieff Morris
Kansas
Phoenix
2011
14
Marcus Morris
Kansas
Houston
2012
5
Thomas Robinson
Kansas
Sacramento
2013
7
Ben McLemore
Kansas
Sacramento
2014
1
Andrew Wiggins
Kansas
Cleveland
2014
3
Joel Embiid
Kansas
Philadelphia
1988
5
Mitch Richmond
Kansas State
Golden State
2008
2
Michael Beasley
Kansas State
Miami
1986
5
Kenny Walker
Kentucky
New York
1993
4
Jamal Mashburn
Kentucky
Dallas
1996
6
Antoine Walker
Kentucky
Boston
1997
6
Ron Mercer
Kentucky
Boston (from Dallas)
1997
13
Derek Anderson
Kentucky
Cleveland
2010
1
John Wall
Kentucky
Washington
2010
5
DeMarcus Cousins
Kentucky
Sacramento
2010
14
Patrick Patterson
Kentucky
Houston
2011
3
Enes Kanter
Kentucky
Utah
2011
8
Brandon Knight
Kentucky
Detroit
2012
1
Anthony Davis
Kentucky
New Orleans
2012
2
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Kentucky
Charlotte
2013
6
Nerlens Noel
Kentucky
New Orleans
2014
7
Julius Randle
Kentucky
Los Angeles
2015
1
Karl-Anthony Towns
Kentucky
Minnesota
2015
6
Willie Cauley-Stein
Kentucky
Sacramento
2015
12
Trey Lyles
Kentucky
Utah
2015
13
Devin Booker
Kentucky
Phoenix
2016
7
Jamal Murray
Kentucky
Denver
1990
7
Lionel Simmons
La Salle
Sacramento
2004
11
Andris Biedrins
Latvia
Golden State
2015
4
Kristaps Porzingis
Latvia
New York
2013
10
C.J. McCollum
Lehigh
Portland
2009
10
Brandon Jennings
Lottomatica Roma
Milwaukee
1992
1
Shaquille O'Neal
Louisiana St.
Orlando
2000
2
Stromile Swift
Louisiana State
Vancouver
2006
4
Tyrus Thomas
Louisiana State
Portland
1989
8
Randy White
Louisiana Tech
Dallas
2014
10
Elfrid Payton
Louisiana-Lafayette
Philadelphia
1989
1
Pervis Ellison
Louisville
Sacramento
1990
6
Felton Spencer
Louisville
Minnesota
1996
9
Samaki Walker
Louisville
Dallas
2009
11
Terrence Williams
Louisville
New Jersey
2009
14
Earl Clark
Louisville
Phoenix
1996
13
Kobe Bryant
Lower Merion HS (Pa.)
Charlotte
1990
8
Bo Kimble
Loyola Marymount
L.A. Clippers
1990
3
Chris Jackson
LSU
Denver (from Miami)
2008
14
Anthony Randolph
LSU
Golden State
2016
1
Ben Simmons
LSU
Philadelphia
1988
2
Rik Smits
Marist
Indiana
2003
5
Dwyane Wade
Marquette
Miami
1986
2
Len Bias
Maryland
Boston (from Seattle)
1992
7
Walt Williams
Maryland
Sacramento
1995
1
Joe Smith
Maryland
Golden State
1999
2
Steve Francis
Maryland
Vancouver
2002
8
Chris Wilcox
Maryland
L.A. Clippers
2013
5
Alex Len
Maryland
Phoenix
1996
2
Marcus Camby
Massachussets
Toronto
1996
7
Lorenzen Wright
Memphis
L.A. Clippers
2002
6
Dajuan Wagner
Memphis
Cleveland
2008
1
Derrick Rose
Memphis
Chicago
2009
4
Tyreke Evans
Memphis
Sacramento
1986
6
William Bedford
Memphis State
Phoenix
1993
3
Anfernee Hardaway
Memphis State
Golden State
2015
10
Justise Winslow
Miami
Duke
1999
6
Wally Szczerbiak
Miami (Ohio)
Minnesota (from New Jersey)
1986
7
Roy Tarpley
Michigan
Dallas (from Cleveland)
1989
4
Glen Rice
Michigan
Miami
1990
10
Rumeal Robinson
Michigan
Atlanta (from Golden St.)
1993
1
Chris Webber
Michigan
Orlando
1994
5
Juwan Howard
Michigan
Washington
1998
6
Robert Traylor
Michigan
Dallas
2000
8
Jamal Crawford
Michigan
Cleveland
2013
9
Trey Burke
Michigan
Minnesota
2014
8
Nik Stauskas
Michigan
Sacramento
1991
5
Steve Smith
Michigan State
Miami
1995
8
Shawn Respert
Michigan State
Portland (from Detroit)
2001
5
Jason Richardson
Michigan State
Golden State
2016
14
Denzel Valentine
Michigan State
Chicago
1990
9
Willie Burton
Minnesota
Miami (from Wash. via Dal. & Den.)
2000
9
Joel Przybilla
Minnesota
Houston
2004
14
Kris Humphries
Minnesota
Utah
1996
10
Erick Dampier
Mississippi State
Indiana
1991
6
Doug Smith
Missouri
Dallas
2000
10
Keyon Dooling
Missouri
Orlando (from Denver)
1997
9
Tracy McGrady
Mt. Zion Acad. (NC)
Toronto
2015
14
Cameron Payne
Murray State
Oklahoma City
1986
3
Chris Washburn
N.C. State
Golden State
1996
11
Todd Fuller
N.C. State
Golden State
1987
1
David Robinson
Navy
San Antonio
1991
7
Luc Longley
New Mexico
Minnesota
1986
1
Brad Daugherty
North Carolina
Cleveland (from L.A.C. via Phil.)
1987
6
Kenny Smith
North Carolina
Sacramento
1989
5
J.R. Reid
North Carolina
Charlotte
1994
9
Eric Montross
North Carolina
Boston
1995
3
Jerry Stackhouse
North Carolina
Philadelphia
1995
4
Rasheed Wallace
North Carolina
Washington
1998
4
Antawn Jamison
North Carolina
Toronto
1998
5
Vince Carter
North Carolina
Golden St. (from G.S. via Orl & Was)
2005
2
Marvin Williams
North Carolina
Atlanta
2005
5
Raymond Felton
North Carolina
Charlotte
2005
13
Sean May
North Carolina
Charlotte
2005
14
Rashad McCants
North Carolina
Minnesota
2007
8
Brandan Wright
North Carolina
Charlotte
2009
13
Tyler Hansbrough
North Carolina
Indiana
2010
13
Ed Davis
North Carolina
Toronto
2012
7
Harrison Barnes
North Carolina
Golden State
2012
13
Kendall Marshall
North Carolina
Phoenix
2012
14
John Henson
North Carolina
Milwaukee
1992
6
Tom Gugliotta
North Carolina St.
Washington
2014
14
T. J. Warren
North Carolina State
Phoenix
1992
5
LaPhonso Ellis
Notre Dame
Denver
2001
8
DeSagana Diop
Oak Hill Academy
Cleveland
1995
11
Gary Trent
Ohio
Milwaukee
1987
3
Dennis Hopson
Ohio State
New Jersey
1992
4
Jimmy Jackson
Ohio State
Dallas
2007
1
Greg Oden
Ohio State
Portland
2007
4
Michael Conley
Ohio State
Memphis
2010
2
Evan Turner
Ohio State
Philadelphia
2015
2
D'Angelo Russell
Ohio State
L.A. Lakers
2001
11
Kedrick Brown
Okaloosa-Walton CC
Boston
1985
2
Wayman Tisdale
Oklahoma
Indiana
1989
6
Stacey King
Oklahoma
Chicago (from New Jersey)
2009
1
Blake Griffin
Oklahoma
L.A. Clippers
2016
6
Buddy Hield
Oklahoma
New Orleans
1995
6
Bryant Reeves
Oklahoma State
Vancouver
2014
6
Marcus Smart
Oklahoma State
Boston
1991
11
Terrell Brandon
Oregon
Cleveland
2004
10
Luke Jackson
Oregon
Cleveland
1990
2
Gary Payton
Oregon State
Seattle
1998
1
Michael Olowokandi
Pacific
L.A. Clippers
2003
11
Mickael Pietrus
Pau Orthez
Golden State
2004
4
Shaun Livingston
Peoria Central HS
L.A. Clippers
1999
5
Jonathan Bender
Picayune H.S. (Miss.)
Toronto (from Denver)
1988
3
Charles Smith
Pittsburgh
Philadelphia
2013
12
Steven Adams
Pittsburgh
Toronto
1997
12
Austin Croshere
Providence
Indiana
2016
5
Kris Dunn
Providence
Minnesota
1994
1
Glenn Robinson
Purdue
Milwaukee
2009
5
Ricky Rubio
Regal FC Barcelona
Minnesota
1999
4
Lamar Odom
Rhode Island
L.A. Clippers
2008
12
Jason Thompson
Rider
Sacramento
1997
11
Olivier Saint-Jean
San Jose State
Sacramento
2005
6
Martell Webster
Seattle Prep HS
Portland
2003
2
Darko Milicic
Serbia & Montenegro
Detroit
2001
7
Eddie Griffin
Seton Hall
New Jersey
2002
1
Yao Ming
ShanghaiSharks (China)
Houston
1992
9
Clarence Weatherspoon
So. Miss.
Philadelphia
1985
5
Jon Koncak
Southern Methodist
Atlanta
2005
11
Fran Vazquez
Spain
Orlando
1985
7
Chris Mullin
St. John's
Golden State
2005
10
Andrew Bynum
St. Joseph (NJ) HS
L.A. Lakers
1998
8
Larry Hughes
St. Louis
Philadelphia
2003
1
LeBron James
St. Vincents/St. Mary's
Cleveland
1992
10
Adam Keefe
Stanford
Atlanta
2004
6
Josh Childress
Stanford
Atlanta
2008
10
Brook Lopez
Stanford
New Jersey
2004
1
Dwight Howard
SW Atlanta Christian
Orlando
2006
13
Thabo Sefolosha
Switzerland
Philadelphia
1990
1
Derrick Coleman
Syracuse
New Jersey
1991
3
Billy Owens
Syracuse
Sacramento
2000
12
Etan Thomas
Syracuse
Dallas
2003
3
Carmello Anthony
Syracuse
Denver
2009
6
Jonny Flynn
Syracuse
Minnesota
2010
4
Wesley Johnson
Syracuse
Minnesota
2012
4
Dion Waiters
Syracuse
Cleveland
2013
11
Michael Carter-Williams
Syracuse
Philadelphia
1988
7
Tim Perry
Temple
Phoenix
1991
8
Mark Macon
Temple
Denver (from Washington)
1994
10
Eddie Jones
Temple
L.A. Lakers
1994
11
Carlos Rogers
Tenn. State
Seattle (from Charlotte)
1993
11
Allan Houston
Tennessee
Detroit
2002
13
Marcus Haislip
Tennessee
Milwaukee
2000
7
Chris Mihm
Texas
Chicago (from Washington)
2003
8
T.J. Ford
Texas
Milwaukee
2006
2
LaMarcus Aldridge
Texas
Chicago
2007
2
Kevin Durant
Texas
Seattle
2008
9
D.J. Augustin
Texas
Charlotte
2011
4
Tristan Thompson
Texas
Cleveland
2015
11
Myles Turner
Texas
Indiana
2007
11
Acie Law IV
Texas A&M
Atlanta
1995
10
Kurt Thomas
Texas Christian
Miami
1997
5
Tony Battie
TexasTech
Denver
2001
4
Eddy Curry
Thornwood (IL) HS
Chicago
1995
9
Ed O'Bannon
UCLA
New Jersey
1999
3
Baron Davis
UCLA
Charlotte
2000
11
Jerome Moiso
UCLA
Boston
2008
4
Russell Westbrook
UCLA
Seattle
2008
5
Kevin Love
UCLA
Memphis
2013
14
Shabazz Muhammad
UCLA
Utah
2014
13
Zach LaVine
UCLA
Minnesota
1987
2
Armon Gilliam
UNLV
Phoenix
1991
1
Larry Johnson
UNLV
Charlotte
1991
9
Stacey Augmon
UNLV
Atlanta (from L.A.C.)
1993
5
Isaiah (J.R.) Rider
UNLV
Minnesota
1998
13
Keon Clark
UNLV
Orlando (from Washington)
1999
9
Shawn Marion
UNLV
Phoenix (from Dallas)
2003
13
Marcus Banks
UNLV
Memphis
2013
1
Anthony Bennett
UNLV
Cleveland
2008
3
O.J. Mayo
USC
Minnesota
2009
9
DeMar DeRozan
USC
Toronto
1997
2
Keith Van Horn
Utah
Philadelphia
1998
12
Michael Doleac
Utah
Orlando
1999
8
Andre Miller
Utah
Cleveland (from Boston)
2005
1
Andrew Bogut
Utah
Milwaukee
2016
9
Jakob Poeltl
Utah
Toronto
2006
10
Mouhamed Sene
Verviers-Pepinster (Belgium)
Seattle
1996
8
Kerry Kittles
Villanova
New Jersey
1997
7
Tim Thomas
Villanova
New Jersey
2006
7
Randy Foye
Villanova
Boston
1993
9
Rodney Rogers
Wake Forest
Denver
1997
1
Tim Duncan
Wake Forest
San Antonio
2005
4
Chris Paul
Wake Forest
New Orleans
2010
8
Al-Farouq Aminu
Wake Forest
L.A. Clippers
2006
6
Brandon Roy
Washington
Minnesota
2007
10
Spencer Hawes
Washington
Sacramento
2012
8
Terrence Ross
Washington
Toronto
2016
8
Marquese Chriss
Washington
Phoenix
2011
11
Klay Thompson
Washington State
Golden State
2012
6
Damian Lillard
Weber St.
Portland Trail
2008
8
Joe Alexander
West Virginia
Milwaukee
1985
4
Xavier McDaniel
Wichita State
Seattle
2004
5
Devin Harris
Wisconsin
Washington
2015
9
Frank Kaminsky
Wisconsin
Charlotte
1996
12
Vitaly Potapenko
Wright State
Cleveland (from Washington)
1990
11
Tyrone Hill
Xavier
Golden State (from Atl.)
1994
8
Brian Grant
Xavier
Sacramento
2011
5
Jonas Valanciunas
Toronto
2011
6
Jan Vesely
Washington
2011
7
Bismack Biyombo
Sacramento
2016
10
Thon Maker
Milwaukee
2016
13
Georgios Papagiannis
Sacramento
