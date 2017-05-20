Enes Kanter, who was detained at Romanian airport, says ‘all good’ after his release

Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter was released from the airport in Bucharest, Romania, and was in London after he was detained for what he said were political reasons relating to his opposition of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In a video posted from the airport to Twitter on Saturday morning, the Turkish national said he arrived in Bucharest to find that his passport had been canceled by his country’s embassy and called Erdogan “the Hitler of our century.”
“What’s up, world? Just want to say we are in Romania and they said they canceled my passport by Turkish embassy,” said Kanter, whose birthday was Saturday. “The reason behind is just of course my political views and the guy who did it is … the president of Turkey. … He’s attacked the people in Washington, he’s a bad, bad man, he’s a dictator and he’s the Hitler of our century. So I’ll keep you posted, guys, just pray for us.”
Kanter, who spent one year at the University of Kentucky, was on a worldwide tour for the Enes Kanter Foundation, which provides meals and clothing to the needy worldwide. He arrived in Bucharest on a flight from Singapore and had remaining stops in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland that likely will be canceled.
“Today at around 1 p.m. local time an individual arrived from Frankfurt,” Fabian Badila, a spokesman for the Romanian border police, said in an interview with the New York Times. “My colleagues established that his travel documents weren’t valid, that they had been canceled by his home country, so he wasn’t allowed to enter the country.
“At around 5 p.m., he left the airport on a flight to London,” Badila continued. “While he was at the airport he wasn’t detained or locked up, he was allowed to wander around, but he couldn’t enter the country.”
I'm being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017
The NBA confirmed to The New York Times that Kanter had arrived in London.
Kanter tweeted Saturday afternoon: “All good baby! Gonna give press conference tomorrow in NY. Got lots of things to say with lots of crazy stories. Be ready!!!”
Hank Fetic, one of Kanter’s representatives, told the Oklahoman’s Brett Dawson that the Turkish government often reports citizens’ passports as stolen or missing to have them confiscated in foreign countries, and that appears to be the case in this instance. If Kanter had been deported to Turkey, he could have faced arrest.
In his Twitter video, Kanter referred to Tuesday’s clash outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington between guards for Erdogan, who was visiting the U.S. capital, and people who were peacefully protesting his policies. Video of the fracas went viral, leading to outrage and calls for the ambassador’s expulsion from the United States.
The Thunder big man, who was born in Switzerland to Turkish parents and claims Turkish citizenship, has long been a supporter of Fethullah Gulen, a cleric who is accused of being the mastermind behind a failed, bloody coup attempt against Erdogan last year. Kanter’s family disowned him after he continued his support of the cleric last year, leading him to informally change his last name to Gulen last year.
All good baby!— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017
Gonna give press conference tomorrow in NY.
Got lots of things to say with lots of crazy stories.
Be ready!!!
Ohhh Yeeahhh pic.twitter.com/CXktUXk2PS
A representative for Enes Kanter is “pretty optimistic” about a return to the U.S. after detention in Romania: https://t.co/YKR3WEk50I— Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) May 20, 2017
