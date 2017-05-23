Issac Humphries says playing for Kentucky prepared him well for NBA workouts

Former University of Kentucky forward Isaac Humphries worked out for the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

The 7-footer said his time in Lexington prepared him well for the multiple workouts he’ll participate in leading up to next month’s NBA Draft. He was in Milwaukee with the Bucks on Monday.

“Things like this, they don’t really faze us. Coming out of Kentucky we’re so used to this type of thing,” Humphries said in a video interview posted on the Nuggets’ website. “It sounds weird, but we really are. We’re used to having scouts around all the time. We’re used to the pressures and stuff like that. So I think for me, it’s just coming in and trying to perform my best. The hype and the pressure doesn’t really get to me as much.”

Humphries, who also worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, said he has tried to ease himself into the pre-NBA Draft process.

“It is something to kind of wrap your head around. … My agent didn’t want me rushing into workouts, so I’ve had a couple of weeks working out, getting in shape and stuff like that,” he said. “Just so I didn’t come here … and go half into it. I’ve had a couple of weeks to get into the head-space that it’s going to be full-on.”

So, what is he trying to show the NBA teams he’s working out for?

“I didn’t really play that much at Kentucky, so I know I have to come in and show a lot, and show my skill set, because a lot of the teams don’t really know what I bring to a team,” Humphries said. “It’s really cool to be able to do that … I think I could bring a good, strong inside presence as well as the versatility of spacing out with my mid-range. I’m working on my three-point range right now. It’s, obviously, something to get used to, jumping from the college three to the NBA three. I’m working on it every day, trying to be more versatile.”

Humphries said he plans to spend some time with former Kentucky teammate Jamal Murray while he’s in Denver. They talked briefly during Humphries’ visit.

“We were just talking about the workout and catching up later. …That’s about it. I didn’t really have time. I was about to do a drill. …

“We were rooting for him so bad at Kentucky. We were watching him every game (during Murray’s rookie season with the Nuggets). It was so cool to watch him develop like that. … He’s just such a good player. We love watching all of our guys do well. Especially Jamal, because we were close (at UK).”