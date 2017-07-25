The Phoenix Suns' Brandon Knight, center, passes between the Golden State Warriors' Shaun Livingston, left, and David West (3) during the first half Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
The Phoenix Suns' Brandon Knight, center, passes between the Golden State Warriors' Shaun Livingston, left, and David West (3) during the first half Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Ben Margot AP
The Phoenix Suns' Brandon Knight, center, passes between the Golden State Warriors' Shaun Livingston, left, and David West (3) during the first half Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Ben Margot AP

Ex-Cats

Suns’ Brandon Knight tears ACL, expected to miss all of upcoming season

Herald-Leader Staff Report

July 25, 2017 5:21 PM

Former University of Kentucky star Brandon Knight, now with the Phoenix Suns, has sustained a torn ACL in his left knee and will undergo surgery, the team announced.

The injury, which occurred last week while Knight was playing in his native South Florida, was determined following an examination with the Suns’ head team physician, Dr. Tom Carter. A timetable for Knight’s return will be determined at a later date, though he is expected to miss the 2017-18 season.

For his career, Knight has averaged 15.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 382 games with the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and the Suns.

Knight averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 54 games in 2016-17.

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Malik Monk signs autographs for fans at Fayette Mall

Malik Monk signs autographs for fans at Fayette Mall 0:40

Malik Monk signs autographs for fans at Fayette Mall
Malik Monk didn't watch summer leagues since he couldn't play 1:10

Malik Monk didn't watch summer leagues since he couldn't play
Malik Monk: I would beat Jordan, he's pretty old 0:26

Malik Monk: I would beat Jordan, he's pretty old

View More Video