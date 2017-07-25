Suns’ Brandon Knight tears ACL, expected to miss all of upcoming season

Former University of Kentucky star Brandon Knight, now with the Phoenix Suns, has sustained a torn ACL in his left knee and will undergo surgery, the team announced.

The injury, which occurred last week while Knight was playing in his native South Florida, was determined following an examination with the Suns’ head team physician, Dr. Tom Carter. A timetable for Knight’s return will be determined at a later date, though he is expected to miss the 2017-18 season.

For his career, Knight has averaged 15.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 382 games with the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and the Suns.

Knight averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 54 games in 2016-17.