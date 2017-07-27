Former Kentucky basketball player Isaac Humphries has signed to play professional basketball in his home nation with the Sydney Kings
Ex-Cats

‘He’s a Sydney guy’: Ex-Cat Humphries signs with Australian pro team

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

July 27, 2017 12:14 PM

Isaac Humphries, the Australian big man who left Kentucky after his sophomore season to pursue a professional career has signed with the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League.

Introduced by the club on its website Monday, Humphries, 19, has signed a one-year deal according to a report Thursday by Fox Sports Australia’s Olgun Uluc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are really pleased Isaac has made the decision to join us,” Sydney head coach Andrew Gaze said in the team’s press release Monday. “We want to assist him become the best player he can be and reach great heights, and in turn we believe he can help us in reaching our ultimate goals here in Sydney. He’s a Sydney guy and it’s a great story to have him come back to his home town and play professionally.”

Humphries went undrafted by the NBA, but took part in a number of predraft workouts, including the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks. He was expected to play for the Wizards during their summer league but was released before the session began.

“Isaac was presented with a number of options over the last few months,” Humphries’ agent, Daniel Moldovan, told Foxsports.com.au. “From the (NBA) G League, to Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, and Serbia, but after evaluating all options, the situation in Sydney ticked all the boxes.”

Humphries averaged 2.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 8.3 minutes per game as a sophomore at Kentucky. He shot 51.1 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere

