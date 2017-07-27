Ex-Cat Monk to sign autographs while back in Kentucky

Former University of Kentucky basketball standout Malik Monk missed out on the summer league spotlight because of an ankle injury, but fans in the Bluegrass will have a chance to catch up with him this weekend.
Monk, the Charlotte Hornets’ first-round pick in the June 22 NBA Draft, will be back in Lexington to contribute to a John Calipari UK Pro Camp next week and will make three autograph signing appearances prior to that.
Monk will be at the Barleycorn’s in Cold Spring on Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. He’ll make two appearances Saturday: from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Campus Wearhouse in Simpsonville and from 7-8:30 at the Allsports in Fayette Mall in Lexington.
Monk was Kentucky’s leading scorer as a freshman last season, averaging 19.8 points per game.
