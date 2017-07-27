Malik Monk was the 11th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.
Malik Monk was the 11th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Malik Monk was the 11th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Ex-Cats

Ex-Cat Monk to sign autographs while back in Kentucky

Herald-Leader Staff Report

July 27, 2017 8:06 PM

Former University of Kentucky basketball standout Malik Monk missed out on the summer league spotlight because of an ankle injury, but fans in the Bluegrass will have a chance to catch up with him this weekend.

Monk, the Charlotte Hornets’ first-round pick in the June 22 NBA Draft, will be back in Lexington to contribute to a John Calipari UK Pro Camp next week and will make three autograph signing appearances prior to that.

Monk will be at the Barleycorn’s in Cold Spring on Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. He’ll make two appearances Saturday: from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Campus Wearhouse in Simpsonville and from 7-8:30 at the Allsports in Fayette Mall in Lexington.

Monk was Kentucky’s leading scorer as a freshman last season, averaging 19.8 points per game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Malik Monk signs autographs for fans at Fayette Mall

Malik Monk signs autographs for fans at Fayette Mall 0:40

Malik Monk signs autographs for fans at Fayette Mall
Malik Monk didn't watch summer leagues since he couldn't play 1:10

Malik Monk didn't watch summer leagues since he couldn't play
Malik Monk: I would beat Jordan, he's pretty old 0:26

Malik Monk: I would beat Jordan, he's pretty old

View More Video