Report: Ex-Cat Trevathan participates in Bears’ first practice

Former University of Kentucky linebacker Danny Trevathan participated on a limited basis in the Chicago Bears’ first training camp practice in Bourbonnais, Ill., on Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Trevathan suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee during a game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 27.
“It felt so good to be back out there, man,” Trevathan told the newspaper. “I felt like I was back to my normal self. But (everyone) did a good job telling me to keep calm and just slow it down.”
According to the Tribune report, Trevathan has not been cleared to take part fully in practice. But Bears Coach John Fox is impressed with the ex-Cat’s speedy recovery.
“Obviously not playing or being able to help the team is hurtful to a guy who has a lot of pride,” Fox told the Chicago Tribune. “So he’s way ahead of schedule. He has worked his fanny off to get back and get ready.”
Trevathan played in nine games for the Bears last season, recording 49 tackles and 17 assists. It was his first season with the team after four seasons with the Denver Broncos.
The Bears went 3-13 last season and finished last in the NFC North.
