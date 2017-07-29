Nets release ex-Cat Goodwin before contract becomes guaranteed

Former University of Kentucky player Archie Goodwin was released by the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets in an unexpected move Friday.
Goodwin, 22, signed a multi-year contract with Brooklyn on April 4 and played for the Nets in the recently completed Las Vegas Summer League.
According to Nets Daily, Goodwin’s contract was not scheduled to become guaranteed until Oct. 31 so the team had until that time to assess him further and decide whether to keep him long-term. The blog speculated that releasing Goodwin’s salary now could be a prelude to another transaction soon.
The 6-foot-5 Goodwin was selected by Oklahoma City with the second-to-last pick of the first round in the NBA’s 2013 draft. He was traded to Golden State and then to Phoenix on draft night and played 150 games with the Suns over three seasons, including 15 starts, before being waived before the start of last season.
Goodwin quickly hooked on with the New Orleans Pelicans, played in three games and was waived two weeks later.
Goodwin found work again when he signed a 10-day contract with Brooklyn on March 15 and a second 10-day contract on March 25. In 12 games with Brooklyn, Goodwin averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 15.3 minutes per game while shooting 55.7 percent (34-for-61) from the field.
In 165 games in four NBA seasons with Brooklyn, New Orleans and Phoenix, Goodwin has averaged 6.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.5 minutes per game.
This offseason, Goodwin played in five summer league games for the Nets in Las Vegas, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21 minutes per game but shot 40.9 percent from the field (18-for-44).
Goodwin played one season at Kentucky in 2012-13 and earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors after leading the Wildcats in scoring at 14.1 points per game.
