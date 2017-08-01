Former Kentucky star AJ Reed back in majors with Houston Astros

Former University of Kentucky star AJ Reed is back in the major leagues with the Houston Astros.
Reed, called up on Monday, made it to Houston in time to pinch hit and bat twice in a 14-7 win against the Tampa Bay Rays. He was 0-for-2.
Manager A.J. Hinch said Reed will handle duties at first base while adding another left-handed bat the team’s lineup, according to the Astros’ website. He is expected to be in Tuesday’s starting lineup.
Reed had spent all of this season at Triple-A Fresno where he was batting. .251 overall with 22 home runs, 18 doubles and 75 RBI in 98 games.
He heated up in July, hitting .297 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 24 games with the Grizzlies. His on-base percentage for the month was .400 and his slugging percentage was .648.
Reed struggled a bit in his rookie season last year, batting .161 with three home runs and eight RBI in 124 at-bats. He drew 18 walks and struck out 48 times.
