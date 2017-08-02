JT Riddle to miss rest of rookie MLB season with shoulder injury

Miami Marlins shortstop JT Riddle, who starred in high school at Western Hills and in college at Kentucky, will miss the rest of the season because of a left shoulder injury that will require surgery Aug. 11 to repair a torn labrum.

“It’s his non-throwing shoulder,” Michael Hill, the team’s president of baseball operations said. “He’ll heal. He’ll be ready to go for spring training.”

For Riddle, surgery brings to an abrupt end what had been a solid rookie campaign.

Called up initially in early April and for good in early May due to injuries to Adeiny Hechavarria, Riddle hit .250 with a .282 on-base percentage and .355 slugging percentage. He had three home runs, 13 doubles and 31 RBI.

A strong showing during Hechavarria’s second DL stint made the Marlins confident enough in Riddle to trade Hechavarria to the Rays.

“He was starting to put things together, and we were hopeful that he had the remainder of the season to continue to play and continue to develop into a top-level productive everyday shortstop,” Hill said.

Miami Marlins shortstop JT Riddle (39) triples in the third inning as the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. AL DIAZ Miami Herald

Riddle’s defense in particular was not much of a dropoff, if a dropoff at all, from what Hechavarria offered. Among National League shortstops, Riddle was tied for second (with the Nationals’ Wilmer Difo) with seven Defensive Runs Saved, according to FanGraphs.

Riddle’s season ended as a result of a mid-July slide at a ball hit up the middle. His shoulder had bothered him for weeks, but he didn’t bounce back from that slide the way he had in prior weeks.

Turns out, he had a SLAP tear of his labrum.

“We talked about tendinitis and all that stuff,” Manager Don Mattingly said. “That dive was more than tendinitis. It’s past that.”