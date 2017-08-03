UK's Tom Jomby reacts to winning a point while playing Clemson during the second round of the NCAA Tennis Championships at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex at UK in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 10, 2014.
Ex-Cats

Ex-Cats advance to doubles semifinals at Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships

Special, Staff Reports

August 03, 2017 9:48 PM

Former UK All-Americans Tom Jomby and Eric Quigley advanced to the doubles semifinals of the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championship with a 6-3, 0-6, 10-4 win over Jarryd Chalin and Luke Saville on Thursday night. Jomby and Quigley’s next match is 7 p.m. Friday at the Boone Tennis Center, where the UK duo will face Marcos Giron and Jose Statham.

Also on Friday, fourth-seeded Michael Mmoh will face fellow American Daniel Nguyen in the men’s singles main draw.

In the women’s singles draw on Thursday night, Tessah Andrianjafitrimo upset third-seeded Laura Robson 7-5, 6-1.

