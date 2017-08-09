Ex-Cat Kendra Harrison eyes first international gold medal

Former University of Kentucky track star Kendra Harrison could have a chance to earn her first medal in a world championship race on Saturday.
Harrison, who owns the world record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, begins competition at the World Track and Field Championships in London on Friday. The first heats will take place at 5:45 a.m. (ET), with the semifinals at 2:05 p.m. (ET).
The finals will be run at 3:05 p.m. (ET) Saturday.
The 24-year-old Harrison, who was featured in a New York Times story on Wednesday, set her world-record mark of 12.20 seconds in the 100 hurdles in London a little more than a year ago.
Comments