Former UK standout Kendra Harrison, right, competed in the women's 100-meter hurdles ahead of Sally Pearson during the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meeting at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on July 21. Harrison won the race in 12.51 seconds. Claude Paris AP

Ex-Cats

Ex-Cat Kendra Harrison eyes first international gold medal

Herald-Leader Staff Report

August 09, 2017 10:01 PM

Former University of Kentucky track star Kendra Harrison could have a chance to earn her first medal in a world championship race on Saturday.

Harrison, who owns the world record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, begins competition at the World Track and Field Championships in London on Friday. The first heats will take place at 5:45 a.m. (ET), with the semifinals at 2:05 p.m. (ET).

The finals will be run at 3:05 p.m. (ET) Saturday.

The 24-year-old Harrison, who was featured in a New York Times story on Wednesday, set her world-record mark of 12.20 seconds in the 100 hurdles in London a little more than a year ago.

