Ex-Cats

Kentucky homecoming chronicled for NBA coach

By Jared Peck

October 19, 2017 6:33 PM

Dwane Casey, the Toronto Raptors coach who played on Joe B. Hall’s 1978 national title team, has been featured in a multimedia story this week on Raptors.com highlighting his visit to Kentucky for the UK Alumni Charity Game in August.

The story, “Where I Come From: Dwane Casey,” told in blurbs and videos in a unique scrolling format by Hollie MacKenzie of Raptors.com, recounts a dinner with Hall and some of his teammates, including Kyle Macy and Fred Cowan.

Casey joins them at Rafferty’s in Lexington, sharing old stories. Casey, who grew up in Union County, later tours the town, talking about being a UK player, Rupp Arena and what it’s like to be part of Big Blue Nation.

Earlier this year, Herald-Leader columnist Mark Story wrote about Casey’s career, including how he overcame the stigma of a recruiting scandal as an assistant under Eddie Sutton at UK.

Now, in his seventh season with the Raptors, where his teams have experienced sustained success, the Raptors.com profile briefly tells of his coaching journey to Toronto.

