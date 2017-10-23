Report: Phoenix trying to trade ex-Cat Bledsoe

The Phoenix Suns are trying to trade former University of Kentucky guard Eric Bledsoe, ESPN reported on Monday.
Bledsoe met with team officials before the Suns’ shootaround and then was sent home as Phoenix continued preparations for its game against Sacramento on Monday night, ESPN’s Chris Haynes tweeted, citing sources.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later tweeted that the Suns were engaged in trade talks with several teams with every intention of moving the veteran point guard.
The Suns, one of the league’s youngest teams, is off to an 0-3 start. Bledsoe posted at tweet Sunday night suggesting he no longer wanted to play in Phoenix.
Bledsoe, 27, was a member of John Calipari’s first team at Kentucky in 2009-10. He was the 18th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder but was traded on draft night to the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent his first three seasons in L.A. before being traded to Phoenix in 2013. Since joining the Suns, he has shared time in the backcourt with several former UK stars, including Brandon Knight, Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis.
Bledsoe, starting his eighth NBA season, has battled injuries throughout his career, having been limited to an average of 60 games per year. Bledsoe has posted career averages of 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. His best season statistically was last year, when he averaged 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 66 games.
The Suns won 48 games during Bledsoe’s first season in Phoenix and 39 the second but have been in rebuilding mode since then. The team won 23 games in 2015-16 and 24 last season.
After starting 0-3 this season, the team fired head coach Earl Watson on Sunday.
ESPN Sources: Eric Bledsoe met with team this morning before shootaround and he was sent home. He will not play tonight against Sacramento.— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 23, 2017
Sources: Suns engaged in trade talks w/ several teams on Bledsoe. Phoenix soliciting offers with expectation he’s on move elsewhere. https://t.co/mj4raCATlp— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2017
Comments