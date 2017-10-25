New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis stands on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.
Ex-Cats

Anthony Davis’ status uncertain after MRI on left knee

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

October 25, 2017 9:58 AM

An MRI on Anthony Davis’s left knee came back negative and his status was described as day-to-day according to reports Tuesday night after the former Kentucky star left the New Orleans Pelicans’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter.

Davis appeared to bump knees with Blazers guard Damian Lillard and left for the locker room soon after.

In addition to the Lillard incident, a replay showed Davis’ knee bending awkwardly on another play.

Davis, in his sixth NBA season, had 27 points and 17 rebounds in New Orleans’ 119-112 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday. He had a basket and a rebound through the first 5 minutes against the Blazers. The Blazers won Tuesday’s game 103-93.

The Blazers’ Lillard didn’t recall bumping into Davis.

“I think had he been out there, it would have just made it a better game. It would have forced us to be sharper. Not that we took it for granted, but it would have forced us to be sharper knowing that that guy was out there,” Lillard said.

Davis, who had injuries shorten his first four NBA seasons, averaged a career-best 28 points and 11.8 rebounds in playing 75 of possible 82 games last season with the Pelicans.

Davis was not noticeably limping when he left the arena after the game, according to the Associated Press.

“At halftime I was hoping AD was going to come back out there,” Pelicans and UK teammate DeMarcus Cousins said. “That didn’t happen. I had to step up to the plate, and that’s what I tried to do.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

