Washington Wizards guard John Wall pulls in a loose ball against the Denver Nuggets late in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Denver. The Wizards won 109-104.
Ex-Cats

John Wall: ‘No mercy’ for Lonzo Ball in Lakers-Wizards matchup

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

October 25, 2017 11:30 AM

Washington Wizards guard John Wall dismissed the antics of Lonzo Ball’s father and said there will be “no mercy” for the Los Angeles Lakers rookie in their matchup Wednesday night.

After Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, LaVar Ball boasted that his son’s team would be ready for Wednesday’s game against Washington. The teams play at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

“Washington coming in here Wednesday? They better beware,” Ball said in a video captured by Ballislife.com. “Because Lonzo ain’t losing again. Not in the same week.”

The Ballislife video tweet earned a response from Wall’s teammate, Marcin Gortat. “man..... pleaseeeeee!!! @JohnWall will torture him for 48min.”

In a Washington Post article by Candace Buckner published Tuesday, Wall downplayed Wall-Ball hype.

“Certain matchups you really get up for. Like when you play (Golden State Warriors guard) Steph (Curry), you definitely want to have a good game,” Wall said. “I’m playing against (Ball). (Gortat) said what he said about me. I didn’t say anything. His dad has been talking. … That makes me want to go out there and lead my team and play the best I can play.”

Of course, Wall isn’t the first Kentucky point guard, that has had a famous matchup with Lonzo Ball and his dad. De’Aaron Fox played against Ball twice last season when the two were at Kentucky and UCLA, respectively. Fox, now with the Sacramento Kings, got the better of Ball in their second showdown, a Kentucky win over the Bruins in the NCAA Tournament, but Ball was picked higher in the first round of the NBA Draft.

John Wall fights back tears while honoring his mom in Hall of Fame speech

Former University of Kentucky star John Wall was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night in Lexington.

UK Athletics

John Wall: Honor to be first of Coach Cal's players inducted

Former Kentucky star John Wall talks about being inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

Caitlyn Stroh

Hall of Fame Inductees honored during halftime

Six new members that were inducted in the UK Athletics Hall of Fame were recognized during halftime of the football game against Florida. Randall Cobb, Collin Cowgill, Ralph Hacker, Sherry Hoover Bordner, Sarah Rumely, and John Wall.

Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

Wednesday

Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers

When: 10:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

