John Wall: ‘No mercy’ for Lonzo Ball in Lakers-Wizards matchup

Washington Wizards guard John Wall dismissed the antics of Lonzo Ball’s father and said there will be “no mercy” for the Los Angeles Lakers rookie in their matchup Wednesday night.
After Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, LaVar Ball boasted that his son’s team would be ready for Wednesday’s game against Washington. The teams play at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.
“Washington coming in here Wednesday? They better beware,” Ball said in a video captured by Ballislife.com. “Because Lonzo ain’t losing again. Not in the same week.”
LaVar Ball's message to the Wizards: They better beware cause Lonzo ain't losing again. Not in the same week!https://t.co/4ksxnSRU5d pic.twitter.com/VA8JDfRUFS— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 23, 2017
The Ballislife video tweet earned a response from Wall’s teammate, Marcin Gortat. “man..... pleaseeeeee!!! @JohnWall will torture him for 48min.”
man..... pleaseeeeee!!! @JohnWall will torture him for 48min— Marcin Gortat (@MGortat) October 23, 2017
In a Washington Post article by Candace Buckner published Tuesday, Wall downplayed Wall-Ball hype.
“Certain matchups you really get up for. Like when you play (Golden State Warriors guard) Steph (Curry), you definitely want to have a good game,” Wall said. “I’m playing against (Ball). (Gortat) said what he said about me. I didn’t say anything. His dad has been talking. … That makes me want to go out there and lead my team and play the best I can play.”
Of course, Wall isn’t the first Kentucky point guard, that has had a famous matchup with Lonzo Ball and his dad. De’Aaron Fox played against Ball twice last season when the two were at Kentucky and UCLA, respectively. Fox, now with the Sacramento Kings, got the better of Ball in their second showdown, a Kentucky win over the Bruins in the NCAA Tournament, but Ball was picked higher in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Wednesday
Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers
When: 10:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
