Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) slaps hands with interim head coach Jay Triano, left, as Booker comes out of the game during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Phoenix. The Nets defeated the Suns 98-92. Booker reached the 3,000 point milestone in the game. Ross D. Franklin AP
Former UK guard joins some big names as 4th youngest to 3,000 points

By Jared Peck

November 07, 2017 9:39 AM

Former Kentucky basketball star Devin Booker became the fourth-youngest player to reach 3,000 career points in NBA history in the Phoenix Suns’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets Monday night.

The 21-year-old needed six points to reach the mark going into the game and got it with a 19-foot jumper with 7:46 to play in the first quarter.

“It means a lot,” Booker said after the game. “My dream my whole life is to play in the NBA. Once I got here I realized I wanted to leave a mark. … I’m trying to do it, and trying to get wins along with it.”

Booker’s 11 first-quarter points got the Suns out to a fast start in their eventual 98-92 loss at home. Booker finished the game with 18 points.

The three players to reach 3,000 points at a younger age were LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.

Last season, Booker set a franchise record of 70 points in a game against the Boston Celtics. He was just the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game, following in the footsteps of Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333

