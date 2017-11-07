Former UK guard joins some big names as 4th youngest to 3,000 points

Former Kentucky basketball star Devin Booker became the fourth-youngest player to reach 3,000 career points in NBA history in the Phoenix Suns’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets Monday night.
The 21-year-old needed six points to reach the mark going into the game and got it with a 19-foot jumper with 7:46 to play in the first quarter.
With this basket, Devin Booker is the 4th youngest player in @NBAHistory with 3,000 career points! #SunsAt50 pic.twitter.com/eTNaJaBcwN— NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2017
“It means a lot,” Booker said after the game. “My dream my whole life is to play in the NBA. Once I got here I realized I wanted to leave a mark. … I’m trying to do it, and trying to get wins along with it.”
Booker’s 11 first-quarter points got the Suns out to a fast start in their eventual 98-92 loss at home. Booker finished the game with 18 points.
The three players to reach 3,000 points at a younger age were LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.
Last season, Booker set a franchise record of 70 points in a game against the Boston Celtics. He was just the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game, following in the footsteps of Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson.
Congrats to @DevinBook on his 3,000th career point! The 4th-youngest player to score 3k in @NBA history behind LeBron, Durant and Carmelo. pic.twitter.com/AZYukR1IRD— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 7, 2017
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
