Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe watched a free throw against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half on Oct. 18 in Phoenix. Bledsoe, a former Kentucky guard, averaged 15.7 points and 3.0 assists in three games for the Suns this season.
Ex-Cats

Report: Ex-Cat Eric Bledsoe finally on verge of trade

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

November 07, 2017 11:20 AM

The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to trade former University of Kentucky guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to an ESPN report.

Bledsoe, who has not played for the Suns since venting his frustration on Twitter on Oct. 22, will go to the Bucks for Greg Monroe and a first-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

After the Suns got off to an 0-3 start, Bledsoe tweeted “I don’t wanna be here.” That evening, the Suns fired head coach Earl Watson. The next day Bledsoe met with team officials and was sent home. He has not played for the Suns since. Phoenix has gone 4-4 in his absence.

Bledsoe, 27, was a member of John Calipari’s first team at Kentucky in 2009-10. He was the 18th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and was traded immediately to the Los Angeles Clippers where he spent three seasons. Since joining the Suns in 2013, he has split time in the backcourt with several former UK stars, including Brandon Knight, Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis.

Bledsoe, in his eighth NBA season, has battled injuries throughout his career, having been limited to an average of 60 games per year. Bledsoe has posted career averages of 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. His best season statistically was last year, when he averaged 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 66 games.

The Suns won 48 games during Bledsoe’s first season in Phoenix and 39 the second but have been in rebuilding mode since then. The team won 23 games in 2015-16 and 24 last season.

Monroe, a seven-year veteran center, has averaged 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, but has not played the last four games because of a calf injury. He has averaged 14 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

