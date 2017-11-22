New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) reacts after his slam dunk in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The Pelicans won 123-101.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) reacts after his slam dunk in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The Pelicans won 123-101. Gerald Herbert AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) reacts after his slam dunk in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The Pelicans won 123-101. Gerald Herbert AP

Ex-Cats

‘He’s living his dream.’ Anthony Davis Sr.’s pride revealed in Pelicans video

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

November 22, 2017 04:34 PM

A new video from the New Orleans Pelicans highlights a father’s pride and his son’s amazing journey from the southside of Chicago to Kentucky and on to the NBA.

Published Wednesday on Twitter, the “Outside the Paint” segment is narrated by the voice of the Pelicans Joel Meyers and includes interviews with former Kentucky star Anthony Davis and his father Anthony Davis Sr. as they tell of the sixth-year NBA center’s love for the game and the moment his neighborhood realized he was a big deal.

“Coach Cal (UK’s John Calipari) pulls up in a Cadillac in front of the house, and all the kids in the community (shouted) ‘Coach Cal, Coach Cal.’ ... It was kind of a secret. Nobody in the neighborhood knew who Anthony was or what was going on,” Davis Sr. said. “So, when everybody found out ‘oh, he’s going to Kentucky. He’s going to be the real deal. He’s going to the NBA. It was real fun for us and the family.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Basketball was also an escape from the troubles inherent in his community.

“Basketball kept me in a safe place, no matter where I was,” Davis said.

He went on to be part of Calipari’s 2012 national championship team and the No. 1 overall pick in that year’s NBA Draft.

The video runs just over six minutes and offers a look at a father’s pride as much as a glimpse into Davis’ life.

“Every time I walk in the arena and see our name on the back of that jersey, it’s so surreal for us,” Davis Sr. said. “I get goosebumps every time I see it. It’s a big moment for me. I always get a little teary-eyed. He made it. He’s living his dream. That’s my proudest moment.”

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school

    Patrick Towles, the former Highlands High School star who went on to play for the University of Kentucky and Boston College, is now assisting the staff at Paris High School in Kentucky.

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school 1:11

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school
Ex-Cat Gerald Fitch: 'Basketball was my God ... I wasn't humble' 1:10

Ex-Cat Gerald Fitch: 'Basketball was my God ... I wasn't humble'
Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA 2:07

Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA

View More Video