‘It was an honor’: UK, NFL star Jacob Tamme says he’s retiring

Former University of Kentucky tight end Jacob Tamme announced his retirement from the National Football League on Thanksgiving Day, bringing his 9-year professional career to a close.
Tamme, who played for the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and most recently the Atlanta Falcons, made the announcement via two lengthy posts on Twitter, writing “I’ve been retired in my own mind for a while now and have resisted the idea of making a ‘statement’ but I do want to thank some people publicly ...”
Seems a fitting day for one big extra-lengthy Thank You. (1-4 of 7) pic.twitter.com/g6EvjMZKCy— Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) November 23, 2017
Tamme went on to thank many family members, ex-coaches and teammates, including former UK head coaches Rich Brooks and Joker Phillips. Tamme also singled out ex-Cat Wesley Woodyard, writing “Thank you to my brother Wesley Woodyard. To have had the privilege of playing football alongside you for four years in college (and) three years in the NFL is something I’ll always treasure!”
Never miss a local story.
Thank You continued (5-7 of 7) pic.twitter.com/YflHViSNtc— Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) November 23, 2017
Tamme and Woodyard both entered the NFL in 2008, when Tamme was selected in the fourth round of the draft by the Indianapolis Colts and Woodyard was signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.
Tamme also thanked “all of my teammates at Boyle County high school and at my beloved University of Kentucky.”
Tamme also recognized former University of Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning, with whom he played four years in Indianapolis and three years in Denver.
Tamme wrote: “Speaking of Peyton, there’s really nothing I can say. No single person made a greater impact on my football career than you. I loved playing the game with you. More than that, I loved the laughs. It was an honor to be your teammate and it’s an even greater honor to be your friend.”
A native of Danville, Tamme played for the University of Kentucky from 2004-2007, catching 133 passes for 1,417 yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in the Wildcats’ 35-28 win over Florida State in the Music City Bowl his senior year.
Tamme finishes his NFL career with 259 receptions, 2,570 yards and 14 touchdown catches. He hadn’t played since week eight of the 2016 season, when he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury. Tamme caught two passes for nine yards in Super Bowl 48, which the Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks 43-8. The Broncos won Super Bowl 50 the year after Tamme departed for Atlanta.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Comments