New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins, left, reacts as he talks with Washington Wizards guard John Wall after an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Washington. The Wizards won 116-106.
New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins, left, reacts as he talks with Washington Wizards guard John Wall after an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Washington. The Wizards won 116-106. Alex Brandon AP
New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins, left, reacts as he talks with Washington Wizards guard John Wall after an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Washington. The Wizards won 116-106. Alex Brandon AP

Ex-Cats

John Wall on UK’s impact on the NBA: ‘We run the league’

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

December 20, 2017 01:40 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 41 MINUTES AGO

When asked about the impact of former Kentucky players in the NBA, Washington Wizards star John Wall put it simply.

“We run the league,” Wall said Tuesday at a morning shootaround ahead of the Wizards’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans. “We’ve got a lot of pros. We’re going to get more and more every year. It’s like a brotherhood.”

The comment was part of a Yahoo.com story by Chase Hughes previewing that night’s game, which featured Wall and ex-Cat Jodie Meeks on one side and UK alums Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo, Darius Miller and DeMarcus Cousins on the other.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wall welcomed the thought of playing with Cousins again. The two were part of Coach John Calipari’s first recruiting class at UK.

“If it happens, it would be great. But it’s not nothing I think about during the season,” he said.

After the game Wall was asked about Cousins’ penchant for trash talk.

“He’s probably the worst in the league,” Wall laughed. “But that’s him. That’s how Boogie is. Boogie likes to talk junk.”

During that conversation, Cousins appeared just outside the Wizards’ locker room to remind Wall they had postgame plans and not to speak negatively about him, according to the Associated Press game story.

The Wizards got off to a blistering 36-19 first quarter start at home to control the game against the Pelicans from the outset. Wall had 18 points and 10 assists in the 116-106 win. Meeks had three points and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench.

Davis scored 37 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Pelicans while Cousins scored 26 points with 13 boards in the loss. Rondo went scoreless and played just 14 minutes, while Darius Miller scored two points and saw his 22 game streak with a made three-pointer snapped.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

    Former Kentucky guard Cameron Mills, WKYT-TV producer Dick Gabriel and Kentucky-based filmmaker Jason Epperson teamed up to produce a documentary on "The Comeback Cats," one of UK's most improbable national championship teams.

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:40

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions
Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school 1:11

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school
Ex-Cat Gerald Fitch: 'Basketball was my God ... I wasn't humble' 1:10

Ex-Cat Gerald Fitch: 'Basketball was my God ... I wasn't humble'

View More Video