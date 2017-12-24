Ex-Cats

John Wall gives his teammates Rolex watches. He knows it’s Christmas time.

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

December 24, 2017 03:41 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Members of the Washington Wizards NBA team are now the owners of Rolex watches after point guard and former University of Kentucky basketball player John Wall gifted his teammates the costly watches sometime last week.

In a video posted to John Wall’s Instagram page on Dec. 22, Washington Wizards players could be seen reacting to their new gifts. Rolex watches are known for being pricey. It is not uncommon for a watch cost thousands of dollars.

“Merry Christmas to my brothers I love y’all , Enjoy !!!,” the post read.

Wall, 27, played for the 2009–10 Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team, which was also Coach John Calipari's first year as coach. During Wall's only year at UK, he averaged 16.6 points and 6.5 assists a game. He was also known for the “John Wall Dance,” which involves flexing the arms and twisting the wrist, and was named the Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year.

The six-foot-four guard played alongside other notable Wildcats, including Darius Miller and DeMarcus Cousins. The UK team went 35-3 in the regular season, but were ultimately knocked out of the March Madness in the Elite Eight by the West Virginia Mountaineers, 73-66.

Wall was then drafted first overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards and has been a named an NBA All-Star every year since 2014.

In September, Wall was inducted in the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

