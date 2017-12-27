Ex-Kentucky star Bud Dupree holds nothing back in ripping former Steelers teammate

Bud Dupree stole the headlines in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
The former University of Kentucky football standout leveled harsh criticism at former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate James Harrison, who was released by the team last weekend and then signed with the rival New England Patriots this week.
New England and Pittsburgh are the top two seeds for the upcoming AFC playoffs.
Everybody acting like Debo a victim y’all need to fall off a cliff or get the facts!— Big Bud (@Bud_Dupree) December 27, 2017
Harrison, 39, is the Steelers’ all-time leader in sacks. The veteran linebacker was miffed at Pittsburgh over a lack of playing time as the Steelers gave reps to rising young stars such as Dupree and rookie T.J. Watt, among others.
Dupree told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Harrison “cut himself” with his actions, saying Harrison wasn’t the leader he was made out to be. Dupree said Harrison failed to come to meetings and that the veteran’s signing with a rival might not mean that much because “I don’t know if he knows the plays or not.”
Dupree did not hide his feelings about Harrison, taking several additional jabs after the Steelers had been faulted in recent days for releasing the star.
Dupree played at Kentucky from 2011-14. The Steelers selected him in the first round (No. 22 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Dupree has recorded six sacks this season, the most in his three-year career.
